Disney Shares “Fact vs Fiction” Presentation Disputing Claims of Nelson Peltz

As the conflict with Nelson Peltz and Trian continues, Disney has shared a presentation of “Fact vs Fiction” regarding some of Peltz’s claims.

The presentation from Disney offers a series of “false claims” and corresponding “truths.”

The list includes: Peltz claiming he has media expertise, refuted by his own quote saying he doesn’t “claim to have any.” The claim that Jay Rasulo’s media experience and business acumen will be additive to the Disney Board, refuted by the fact that the iHeartMedia stock has declined by nearly 90% since he joined the board in May 2019 as Lead Independent Director. Peltz’s claims that the Boards on which he has sat have, on average, outperformed the S&P by 900bps annually, refuted by the fact that his involvement on boards resulted in TSR underperformance versus the S&P 500 in ~68% of cases. Peltz’s claims that Disney+ is an emerging streaming business that has been poorly managed, refuted by the fact that Disney has built the second largest global streaming platform with more than 180 million subscriptions across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. And much more

You can see the complete presentation here

At Disney’s Annual Meeting of shareholders, which will be held on April 3 seek to take over the seats