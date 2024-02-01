Disney Sets Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Walt Disney Company has filed a preliminary proxy statement setting their Annual Meeting of shareholders for April 3.

The preliminary proxy statement, which can be read here

The meeting will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DIS2024

The statement includes a letter from Disney CEO Bob Iger, encouraging shareholders to vote against board nominees from Trian and Blackwells: “I join with all my fellow Board members in not endorsing the Trian Group Nominees or the Trian Group Proposal, the Blackwells Groups Nominees or the Blackwells Group Proposal, and in recommending that you use the WHITE proxy card to vote “FOR” the election of the twelve (12) nominees proposed by your Board (Mary T. Barra, Safra A. Catz, Amy L. Chang, D. Jeremy Darroch, Carolyn N. Everson, Michael B.G. Froman, James P. Gorman, Robert A. Iger, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Calvin R. McDonald, Mark G. Parker and Derica W. Rice) and as your Board recommends on all other proposals.”

