The Walt Disney Company Won’t File Proxy Statement for Annual Stockholders Meeting Until at Least March

As we continue to look forward to The Walt Disney Company’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, we have learned today that the company will not file its proxy statement until at least March.
- In a filing released today, The Walt Disney Company said they currently expect to filed their definitive proxy statement for the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders later than the 120th day after the end of the last fiscal year.
- Last year, the proxy statement was filed in February, with the stockholder meeting occurring in April.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney Company news:
- Blackwells, the newest player in the drama with Nelson Peltz/Trian Group and the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors, issued a preliminary proxy statement for Disney’s 2024 annual meeting, suggesting their board nominations will support Disney by adding expertise that they say is currently lacking.
- Blackwells also detailed all of its interactions with The Walt Disney Company in regards to nominating its candidates for the disney Board.
- Nelson Peltz and the Trian Group released their own proxy statement which highlights what they feel is wrong with the Walt Disney Company.
- The Walt Disney Company’s also released a proxy statement offering a timeline of events regarding Trian Group’s latest effort to gain representation on the company’s Board of Directors.