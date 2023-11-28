Disney Ultimate Toy Drive Provides Grants to Deliver 75,000 Toys to Children in Need

In honor of Giving Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company with the help of Ginger Zee announced this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America that the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, in celebration of the more than 75 years of collaboration with Toys for Tots, has provided grants to this wonderful organization that will deliver an additional 75,000 toys to children in need this holiday season.

The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, thanks to the support of families and fans, has collected 16,125 toys so far this holiday season for the Marine Toys for Tots program.

Disney’s relationship with Toys for Tots dates back to 1947, when Walt and his team of animators designed the Toys for Tots logo that is still used today.

Since then, The Walt Disney Company has continued to strengthen this relationship, engaging volunteers and providing charitable support to help Toys for Tots deliver toys to children in need nationwide.

Walt supported the initiative from early on, also contributing promotional posters designed by the Studios featuring beloved Disney characters. Highlights of Walt and the company's relationship with Toys for Tots includes: Walt Disney became actively involved in supporting the charity and is touted by Toys for Tots as one of the founding sponsors of the initiative. Utilizing artistic talent from within the studio, Walt and studio artists designed the now familiar red cartoon train logo that is still in use today. The Walt Disney Studios publicity art department also created the first national Toys for Tots poster. Walt participated in public service advertising for Toys for Tots. With Walt's support, the cause received nationwide following, and today is a well-known initiative.

The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive is Disney’s annual holiday campaign supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program to help deliver toys to children in need.

Each year, segments across the company—including ESPN

There are several ways to participate, including in-person at drop off locations at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World, Downtown Disney, Disneyland Resort, and online via shopDisney.

Last year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive helped Toys for Tots distribute more than 24 million toys to nearly 10 million children, a record-breaking year for the organization.