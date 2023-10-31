Nelson Peltz Gets Support From Former Marvel Executive Ike Perlmutter in Fight for Disney Board Seat

Shareholder Nelson Peltz is once again attempting to gather more seats on Disney’s board, and he now has an ally in former Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter, according to Yahoo Finance.

What’s Happening:

Former Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter has entrusted his stake in the company to Peltz, who recently launched a renewed attack

Perlmutter was ousted from his position

Peltz’s investor’s Trian Fund Management, now one of Disney’s largest investors with a stake valued at upward of $2.5 billion, is expected to request multiple seats—including one for Peltz.

In January, Peltz started a similar proxy fight

At the time, the firm said it owned about 9.4 million shares valued at roughly $900 million.

In a press release at the time, Trian Group said they believe they "can help Disney restore the magic and reclaim its position as a best-in-class company that delivers highly attractive returns for shareholders."

Peltz withdrew his nomination

Peltz’s recent move comes as Disney’s stock recently hit its lowest point since February 2014

Trian has built up its stake in recent months to more than 30 million shares, a significant jump from the roughly 6.4 million shares it held at the end of the second quarter.

What They’re Saying: