$DIS Falls to Yet Another 52-Week Low to Lowest Point Since February 2014

The Walt Disney Company’s stock has hit another 52-week low this morning, with $DIS hitting its lowest point since February 2014.
What’s Happening:
- Today, October 4th, $DIS fell to another new intra-trading day 52-week low of $78.73.
- This goes below the previous 52-week low of $79.22 hit just last week on September 27th.
- In contrast, the company’s 52-week high is currently $118.18.
- This marks the lowest level the company’s stock has reached since February 2014.
- While it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly is dragging share prices down, it is possible that the end of the WGA Strike may have something to do with it, as film & TV productions are expected to ramp back up in the coming weeks.
- We’ll certainly hear more about this when Disney holds its fourth quarter and full year earnings call on November 8th.
- As of 3:45 p.m. ET, NBC Universal parent company Comcast is currently up 0.012% for the day and Warner Bros. Discovery is down 0.34%, compared to Disney, which is down 0.29% today.
- The S&P 500 is up 0.90% for the day.