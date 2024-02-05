Disney Taps Professor Ludwig Von Drake to Help Teach “How to Vote”

With Disney’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on approach in April, the company is sharing a unique video emphasizing how important this vote is — while also featuring a special Disney touch.

What’s Happening:

As Disney faces an interesting and somewhat contentious meeting of shareholders, the company has released a new video informing shareholders how to vote.

Specifically, the Company advises that shareholders vote for their nominated Board members against those proposed by Trian Group and Blackwells.

To illustrate the point and add a bit of Disney fun, the company has enlisted Professor Ludwig Von Drake.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Eccentric lecturer, scientist, psychiatrist, and self-proclaimed genius, Ludwig Von Drake has a vast array of expert knowledge on a variety of subjects, making him the perfect animated character for the Walt Disney Company to use for such a tutorial, keeping the serious business while still injecting classic Disney charm.

Ludwig first made his debut back in 1961, becoming a breakout star and becoming a sort-of spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company throughout the latter half of the 20th century by hosting specials, commercials, records, and other media, with the new voting video added to his catalog.

As for the point of the video, The Walt Disney Company advises that shareholders only use the white proxy card and not any other color (Trian’s proxy is blue while Blackwells’ is green).