Marvel Reportedly Makes Round of Layoffs

Marvel has reportedly made a small round of layoffs today, impacting 15 employees in Marvel Entertainment in New York and Marvel Studios in Burbank, according to Deadline.

Some of the employees impacted including junior employees in production and development at Marvel Studios.

These cuts come as a result of Marvel reassessing and reducing their slate.

During Disney’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger explained the reduction in their content: “The first step that we’ve taken is that we’ve reduced volume. We’ve reduced output, particularly at Marvel. When you fix or when you address these issues with — in movies, you do three things…You get aggressive at making sure the films you’re making can be even better. Sometimes, you kill projects you don’t believe in. And, of course, you put new things in the pipeline that you do believe in that you have much more confidence in, and we’re doing all of that.”

Marvel's lone feature film this year is Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to hit theaters on July 26.

, which is set to hit theaters on July 26. However, Marvel does have a slate of four films set to come to theaters in 2025, so the content is not being cut back too much.

Some of the cuts also come as a result of Marvel integrating the Marvel Entertainment team into Marvel Studios.

Marvel Entertainment was previously a small division that was run separately from Marvel Studios.

Deadline reports that no additional cuts are expected at this time.