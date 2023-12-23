Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Says He Will Help Choose Bob Iger’s Successor as Disney CEO

Morgan Stanley CEO and recently appointed member of The Walt Disney Company’s board of directors James Gorman said in an interview that he will provide assistance in selecting the eventual successor to Bob Iger as Disney CEO.

Gorman told CNBC “Disney is forming a succession committee, which I’ll be joining. I don’t start as a director until February. But I have an enormous amount of experience having run succession here on Morgan Stanley’s board.”

Gorman is scheduled to step down at Morgan Stanley CEO at the start of the year and will join the Disney board on February 5, 2024.

The selection of Gorman to the board of directors followed a lengthy and comprehensive search that began in April 2023.

Gorman, along with Sir Jeremy Darroch, a veteran media executive and former Group Chief Executive of Sky, were appointed to the board at the end of November.

More on James P. Gorman: