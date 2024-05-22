The Walt Disney Company to Sell its Stake in India’s Tata Play

The Walt Disney Company shifts focus in India with the sale of Tata Play stake.

What’s Happening:

Yahoo Finance reports

The India-based, Tata Group-owned satellite TV provider is now being valued at about $1 billion.

The Walt Disney Company acquired its stake in Tata Play from their 2017 purchase of 21st Century Fox’s India assets.

Disney is reported to be shifting gears to focus on its merger with India’s top media conglomerate Reliance Industries.

In what would be an $8.5 billion entertainment super power, Disney and Reliance Industries would become the most powerful media company in the most populous nation in the World.

Disney has yet to comment on the sale.

