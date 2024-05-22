The Walt Disney Company to Sell its Stake in India’s Tata Play

by |
Tags: ,

The Walt Disney Company shifts focus in India with the sale of Tata Play stake.

What’s Happening:

  • Yahoo Finance reports that the Walt Disney Company has made a deal to sell its stake in Tata Play.
  • The India-based, Tata Group-owned satellite TV provider is now being valued at about $1 billion.
  • The Walt Disney Company acquired its stake in Tata Play from their 2017 purchase of 21st Century Fox’s India assets.
  • Disney is reported to be shifting gears to focus on its merger with India’s top media conglomerate Reliance Industries.
  • In what would be an $8.5 billion entertainment super power, Disney and Reliance Industries would become the most powerful media company in the most populous nation in the World.
  • Disney has yet to comment on the sale.

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber