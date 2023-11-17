ValueAct Capital Management Takes Significant Stake in The Walt Disney Company

ValueAct Capital Management has taken a significant stake in The Walt Disney Company and has been in contact with Disney’s management, according to CNBC.

CNBC reports ValueAct Capital began buying Disney shares this summer during the Hollywood strikes and it is now one of the investor’s largest positions.

It is also speculated that ValueAct Capital will be after a board seat with Disney and CNBC suggests Disney welcome the opportunity, citing ValueAct’s “extensive experience at technology companies and media companies and their innovative and relevant history of growing sustainable revenue at similar companies.”

ValueAct has held board seats at Salesforce, Microsoft, and Adobe and are active investors at the New York Times, Spotify and 21st Century Fox.

ValueAct has advocated for and assisted in creating bundles, pricing tiers and advertising stacks that have benefited companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, Spotify and the New York Times.

Disney CEO Bob Iger is set to hold a companywide town hall

Additionally, Nelson Peltz has boosted his stake in the company, likely looking once again for seats on the board.