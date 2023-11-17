Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Companywide Town Hall After Thanksgiving

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt disney Company, is planning to hold a companywide town hall after Thanksgiving, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg cites an internal memo in which Iger says he plans to address the “many opportunities before us” in the November 28 meeting.

The discussion will be moderated by ABC News anchor David Muir with senior executives like film division head Alan Bergman, parks chief Josh D’Amaro, ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro and Dana Walden, who leads the TV business taking part as well.

Bloomberg speculates the primary focus of this discussion will be the trends of consumers moving away from traditional cable channels in favor of streaming and Iger’s comments regarding his willingness to sell Disney’s traditional TV networks

Disney also recently acquired the 33% stake in Hulu

Bloomberg also points out that investor ValueAct Capital Management has built a stake in Disney, which typically signals a push for more influence and Nelson Peltz has also boosted his stake in the company, likely looking once again for seats on the board.

The company also recently named Pepsi’s Hugh Johnston