10 Marvel Things I Want to See in “Loki” Season 2

We are just under a couple of weeks away from the debut of the second season of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+. The hit series is returning for a second series as the beloved villain-turned-hero-turned-villain-turned-whatever-he-is-now scrambles to protect the multiverse from the threat of Kang.

While the trailers for the upcoming season have given us plenty of hints at what’s to come, let’s take a look at 10 Marvel things I’d like to see in Loki season 2.

1 – Asgardian Variants

We know Loki is going to be traveling around different timelines in this upcoming season as he attempts to clean up the aftermath of Sylvie killing He Who Remains. We’ve also seen Loki meeting a variant of Sylvie (who herself is a variant of Loki, don’t think too hard about it) who is working in a McDonald’s. If we’re seeing variants of Sylvie, we could possibly see variants of several other Asgardians. There are plenty of interesting names who have not yet made their MCU debut, including Balder, Brunnhilde, Amora then Enchantress, Alvi and Iric Brorson and Beta Ray Bill. Any of them showing up in this season would be very exciting.

2 – Terminatrix

Ravonna Renslayer has a very complicated history with Kang the Conqueror in the comics. While he has been at his side numerous times, she also eventually adopted the name Terminatrix when she took up arms against him. Ravonna was a very conflicted character in the first season, wanting to uphold the order of the TVA but seemingly realizing in the end that things weren’t what they seemed. With that being the case, she could become a very important ally for Loki in this second season. Of course, that could flip back again as Ravonna has a tendency to return to Kang.

3 – Kang

And speaking of the Conqueror, it seems possible we will see him in this season as well. We know from the trailer and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scene that we will be seeing Victor Timely, another monicker of Kang, in this season. But will we see Kang in all his time-spanning, civilization-conquering glory? We’re inching closer and closer to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, so it seems like it might be time for Kang’s role to step up across multiple projects.

4 – Ant-Man

And if we’re going to be pulling the MCU together again now, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that we see Ant-Man show up. Yes, we’re getting away from Marvel Comics and focusing more on the MCU here, but it’s getting to the point where bringing all of these character together again is becoming very important. Fans need something to latch onto in order to reinvigorate interest in the MCU and Ant-Man showing up, even briefly, to interact with Loki could be just the tease needed.

5 – Council of Kangs

Another tease we got from Quantumania was the Council of Kangs, which included the Scarlet Centurion, Immortus and Rama-Tut. These character have each individually played huge roles in the comics but also come together to create one of the more interesting groups of villains. If things are really going to take the turn toward Kang becoming the primary focus of the MCU, the Council of Kangs will have a role to play – even if they’re quickly dispatched by the Conqueror.

6 – A Threat for the Future

And if we are moving toward The Kang Dynasty, it would be nice to see this major plot point from the comic story arc. The story essentially begins with Kang presenting humans with their inevitable future – a virus creating the creatures you see above that eventually wipe them out. Concerned with this thought, humans question whether or not they should give in to Kang’s demands in order to protect themselves from this fate. Perhaps this kind of threat will be presented to Loki and he will have to consider the same.

7 – Zaniac

Okay, getting back to basics here. One of the trailers for Loki featured a nod to an obscure Thor villain known as Zaniac. We never actually see the villain in action, though Loki seems to corner a man who might be the Zaniac in an alley. In the comics, Zaniac is a collection of parasitic beings that take over a host and give them an overwhelming desire to kill women. Perhaps Loki and Mobius cross his path and decide to put an end to his string of murders.

8 – Pet Avengers

One of the best easter eggs from the first season of Loki is a brief glimpse Throg in the void. If this season really leans into the multiversal craziness, we could see Throg once again. Perhaps Loki ends up in a timeline where the Avengers consist of various animals, like Throg, a frog version of Thor; the Inhumans’ teleporting dog known as Lockjaw; Sam Wilson’s falcon, Redwing; Kitty Pryde’s dragon friend, Lockheed and several others. Why not give the fans some wackiness in the form of even a brief glimpse at the Pet Avengers.

9 – The Cabal

And as long as we’re assembling teams, here is yet another opportunity for the Cabal to show up. Afterall, Loki is one of the members of the villainous group, led by Norman Osborn. Perhaps Loki finds himself in another timeline in which he (or maybe Sylvie) is a member of this dark Illuminati. If so, It also seems possible he might try to enlist the help of this team in order to stop Kang. Of course, none of these villains are really all about the whole “greater good” thing, so that might not go over all that well.

10 – The Death of the Marvel Universe

Yes, this is a possibility. Maybe not in this season of Loki, but the death of the primary Marvel universes is a major plot point of “Secret Wars,” and remember, Avengers: Secret Wars is coming. Now, there could be ways of giving us this moment without it having the same huge stakes. Perhaps Loki will watch the death of various other universes as he traverses the multiverse. This could also be a way out of all that craziness of the multiverse at the end of this saga. If Kang wipes out universes one at a time, we could be left with Earth-616 as the final battleground. That process could begin in this season.

The second season of Marvel’s Loki premieres on Disney+ on October 5th.