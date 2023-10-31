100 Disney Wishes: Kaliyah’s Story

Good Morning America shared a heartfelt video where Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make Kaliyah's dream of going to Walt Disney World come true.

What’s Happening:

Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make four year old Kaliyah's dream of going to Walt Disney World come true so she could meet her favorite character.

GMA‘s The Power of Wishes campaign will see 100 wishes fulfilled and shared on America’s most-watched morning newscast through December.

The wishes will also be highlighted across GMA‘s digital and social platforms, as well across local ABC

Kaliyah's Wish is the fourth of 100.

Check out the video below.

What They’re Saying: