100 Disney Wishes: Kaliyah’s Story

Good Morning America shared a heartfelt video where Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make Kaliyah's dream of going to Walt Disney World come true.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make four year old Kaliyah's dream of going to Walt Disney World come true so she could meet her favorite character.
  • GMA‘s The Power of Wishes campaign will see 100 wishes fulfilled and shared on America’s most-watched morning newscast through December.
  • The wishes will also be highlighted across GMA‘s digital and social platforms, as well across local ABC stations.
  • Kaliyah's Wish is the fourth of 100.
  • Check out the video below.

What They’re Saying:

  • “For 100 years, Disney has been a force of good throughout the world—and what better way to celebrate this incredible milestone than through our partnership with Make-A-Wish, where we have fulfilled more than 150,000 wishes over the last several decades,” Lisa Haines, SVP, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company, said.

