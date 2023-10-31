100 Disney Wishes: Kaliyah’s Story

Good Morning America shared a heartfelt video where Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make Kaliyah's dream of going to Walt Disney World come true.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make four year old Kaliyah's dream of going to Walt Disney World come true so she could meet her favorite character.
- GMA‘s The Power of Wishes campaign will see 100 wishes fulfilled and shared on America’s most-watched morning newscast through December.
- The wishes will also be highlighted across GMA‘s digital and social platforms, as well across local ABC stations.
- Kaliyah's Wish is the fourth of 100.
- Check out the video below.
What They’re Saying:
- “For 100 years, Disney has been a force of good throughout the world—and what better way to celebrate this incredible milestone than through our partnership with Make-A-Wish, where we have fulfilled more than 150,000 wishes over the last several decades,” Lisa Haines, SVP, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company, said.