Tickets for “D23: The Ultimate Fan Event” Go On Sale This Spring

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be on sale this spring.

What’s Happening:

  • As a part of the Disney Parks Blog’s list of Disney Experiences’ 2024 openings and events, they revealed that tickets will be on sale for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this coming spring.
  • Formerly known as the D23 Expo, the 2024 event will take place August 9th-11th at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.
  • While the Anaheim Convention Center will be the day location for the event, the Honda Center will be home to the celebration at night, hosting the bigger shows.
  • The biannual event is always the place for big news and even bigger fun.
  • Check out our reporting on the changes coming to the event here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight