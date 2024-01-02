Tickets for “D23: The Ultimate Fan Event” Go On Sale This Spring

Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be on sale this spring.

What’s Happening:

of the Disney Parks Blog's list

Formerly known as the D23 Expo, the 2024 event will take place August 9th-11th at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.

While the Anaheim Convention Center will be the day location for the event, the Honda Center will be home to the celebration at night, hosting the bigger shows.

The biannual event is always the place for big news and even bigger fun.

