Tickets for “D23: The Ultimate Fan Event” Go On Sale This Spring

Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be on sale this spring.
What’s Happening:
- As a part of the Disney Parks Blog’s list of Disney Experiences’ 2024 openings and events, they revealed that tickets will be on sale for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this coming spring.
- Formerly known as the D23 Expo, the 2024 event will take place August 9th-11th at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.
- While the Anaheim Convention Center will be the day location for the event, the Honda Center will be home to the celebration at night, hosting the bigger shows.
- The biannual event is always the place for big news and even bigger fun.
- Check out our reporting on the changes coming to the event here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com