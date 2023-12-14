ESPN Float Previews for 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade

The annual Tournament of Roses parade has previewed their new ESPN float.
What’s Happening:
- The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has revealed sneak previews of new floats joining the annual Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.
- The 2024 parade will include an ESPN float, dedicated to the 2024 College Football National Championships.
- Of course, being the Rose Parade, the entire float will be made out of flowers and other natural materials.
- The 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade, “Celebrating a World of Music,” airs on January 1st at 11am ET on NBC.
- ESPN will air the 2024 Rose Bowl on January 1st at 5pm ET.
