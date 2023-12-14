ESPN Float Previews for 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade

The annual Tournament of Roses parade has previewed their new ESPN float.

What’s Happening:

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has revealed sneak previews of new floats joining the annual Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

The 2024 parade will include an ESPN float, dedicated to the 2024 College Football National Championships.

Of course, being the Rose Parade, the entire float will be made out of flowers and other natural materials.

The 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade, “Celebrating a World of Music,” airs on January 1st at 11am ET on NBC.

ESPN will air the 2024 Rose Bowl on January 1st at 5pm ET.

