The Walt Disney Company Picks Up Numerous 2024 Writers Guild Award Nominations

The Writers Guild Award nominations have been released with The Walt Disney Company picking up numerous nominations.
- The WGA nominations have been unveiled today, and while some snubs were visible (Poor Things for Adapted Screenplay), The Walt Disney Company still picked up numerous nominations for writing.
- Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary – ABC
- The Bear– FX/Hulu
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- Limited Series
- A Murder at the End of the World – FX
- Fargo – FX
- TV & New Media Motion Pictures
- No One Will Save You – Hulu
- Quiz Lady – Hulu
- Animation
- “A Mid-Childhood Night’s Dream” – The Simpsons – 20th Television Animation
- “Carl Carlson Rides Again” – The Simpsons – 20th Television Animation
- “Homer’s Adventure Through the Windshield Glass – The Simpsons – 20th Television Animation
- “Thirst Trap: A Corporate Love Story” – The Simpsons – 20th Television Animation
- “I Know What You Did Next Xmas” – Futurama – Hulu
- Episodic Comedy
- “Fishes” – The Bear – FX/Hulu
- “Forks” – The Bear – FX/Hulu
- “House Made of Bongs” – Reservation Dogs – FX/Hulu
- “Ice” – The Great – Hulu
- “Pride Parade” – What We Do in the Shadows – FX
- Comedy/Variety Talk Series
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC
- Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
- Quiz & Audience Participation
- The Chase – ABC
- Daytime Drama
- General Hospital – ABC
- Children’s Episodic, Long Form & Specials
- “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- “Say Cheese and Die!” – Goosebumps – Disney+
- “What Guy Are You” – American Born Chinese – Disney+
- Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
- “World News This Week – Week of March 17th, 2023″ – ABC News Radio
- Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary
- “Lacrosse – Spirit of the Land” – ABC News Radio
- In a weird scheduling move due to the strikes, as they are usually a solid precursor to the Academy Awards, the WGA Awards will take place on Sunday, April 14th.
- The full list of nominees can be found here.