The Walt Disney Company Picks Up Numerous 2024 Writers Guild Award Nominations

The Writers Guild Award nominations have been released with The Walt Disney Company picking up numerous nominations.

What’s Happening:

  • The WGA nominations have been unveiled today, and while some snubs were visible (Poor Things for Adapted Screenplay), The Walt Disney Company still picked up numerous nominations for writing.
    • Comedy Series
    • Limited Series
    • TV & New Media Motion Pictures
      • No One Will Save You – Hulu
      • Quiz Lady – Hulu
    • Animation
      • “A Mid-Childhood Night’s Dream” – The Simpsons – 20th Television Animation
      • “Carl Carlson Rides Again” – The Simpsons – 20th Television Animation
      • “Homer’s Adventure Through the Windshield Glass – The Simpsons – 20th Television Animation
      • “Thirst Trap: A Corporate Love Story” – The Simpsons – 20th Television Animation
      • “I Know What You Did Next Xmas” – Futurama – Hulu
    • Episodic Comedy
      • “Fishes” – The Bear – FX/Hulu
      • “Forks” – The Bear – FX/Hulu
      • “House Made of Bongs” – Reservation Dogs – FX/Hulu
      • “Ice” – The Great – Hulu
      • “Pride Parade” – What We Do in the Shadows – FX
    • Comedy/Variety Talk Series
      • Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC
    • Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
    • Quiz & Audience Participation
      • The Chase – ABC
    • Daytime Drama
    • Children’s Episodic, Long Form & Specials
    • Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
      • “World News This Week – Week of March 17th, 2023″ – ABC News Radio
    • Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary
      • “Lacrosse – Spirit of the Land” – ABC News Radio
  • In a weird scheduling move due to the strikes, as they are usually a solid precursor to the Academy Awards, the WGA Awards will take place on Sunday, April 14th.
  • The full list of nominees can be found here.
