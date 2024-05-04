Schedule Released for “30 Days of Disney” on Freeform

Summertime is the best time to transport yourself into a nostalgic world as Freeform celebrates “30 Days of Disney” with legendary Disney films starting June 1.
- The programming event will feature the world television premiere of Disney-Pixar’s animated film Lightyear.
- Other Freeform premieres include Disney-Pixar’s Soul and Disney Animation’s Fantasia (1940 and 2000).
- Throughout each week in June, fans will reminisce with special summer marathons that will stir up fond memories and reconnect them with the films they cherish.
- During the first weekend of June, you can check out your Disney “faves” with classic films like Disney Animation’s Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid (1989).
- Check out your Pixar faves during the second weekend with movies like Inside Out, Coco and Cars.
- Celebrate Father’s Day with a marathon of films focused on relationships with fathers, such as Onward, The Incredibles, Pinocchio and The Pacifier.
- On Monday, June 24, Freeform commemorates the 30th anniversary of The Lion King with Disney Animation’s The Lion King (1994) and The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.
- Dive into the world of action and adventure with movies such as Peter Pan, Robin Hood and The Great Mouse Detective.
- Freeform is bringing all the nostalgia all month long with late-night blocks featuring a mix of classic movies to get you ready to sing and dance, such as The Cheetah Girls, Camp Rock and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.
- Check out the trailer for 30 Days of Disney and see the full schedule below:
Saturday, June 1
- 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”
- 9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”
- 11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians” (1961) (Disney Animated)
- 1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bolt” (Disney Animated)
- 3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)
- 5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)
- 7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)
- 9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)
- 11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “High School Musical”
Sunday, June 2
- 8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)
- 10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Enchanted”
- 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
- 3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)
- 5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Moana” (Disney Animated)
- 8:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella“
- 11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “High School Musical 2″
Monday, June 3
- 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bambi” (Disney Animated)
- 2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ferdinand”
- 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story”
- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 2″
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Smart House”
Tuesday, June 4
- 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gnomeo & Juliet” (2011)
- 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) (Disney Animated)
- 6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 3″
- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4“
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Get a Clue”
Wednesday, June 5
- 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time”
- 5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)
- 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Stuck in the Suburbs”
Thursday, June 6
- 4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
- 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Up”
- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Thirteenth Year”
Friday, June 7
- 3:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen”
- 5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Freaky Friday” (2003)
- 7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap” (1998)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Camp Rock”
Saturday, June 8
- 8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud”
- 10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud: Golden Receiver”
- 12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud: Spikes Back”
- 2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Emperor’s New Groove” (Disney Animated)
- 4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “WALL-E”
- 6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Ratatouille”
- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney Animated)
- 11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, June 9
- 7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Chicken Little” (Disney Animated)
- 9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Cars”
- 12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 2″
- 2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3″
- 5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar “Coco”
- 7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Inside Out” (Disney Animated)
- 9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tangled” (Disney Animated)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cow Belles” – Freeform Premiere
Monday, June 10
- 11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”
- 1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”
- 4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Oliver & Company” (Disney Animated)
- 5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Big Hero 6″ (Disney Animated)
- 7:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Cheetah Girls”
Tuesday, June 11
- 11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”
- 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Continental Drift”
- 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Collision Course”
- 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life”
- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hercules” (1997) (Disney Animated)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Cheetah Girls 2″ – Freeform Premiere
Wednesday, June 12
- 5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pete’s Dragon” (2016)
- 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella” (2015)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Cheetah Girls: One World” – Freeform Premiere
Thursday, June 13
- 2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe”
- 5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian”
- 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King” (2019) (Live Action)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century” – Freeform Premiere
Friday, June 14
- 1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure” – Freeform Premiere
- 3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries”
- 6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement”
- 8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Zenon: The Zequel” – Freeform Premiere
Saturday, June 15
- 8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Holes”
- 10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
- 1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”
- 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”
- 8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumping Ship” – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, June 16
- 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Pacifier”
- 9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”
- 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pinocchio” (1940) (Disney Animated)
- 2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)
- 4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Onward”
- 6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”
- 8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2″
- 11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cadet Kelly” – Freeform Premiere
Monday, June 17
- 5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jungle Cruise“
- 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Free Guy“
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Life is Ruff”
Tuesday, June 18
- 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Free Guy”
- 5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “National Treasure”
- 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jump In!” – Freeform Premiere
Wednesday, June 19
- 12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Secretariat”
- 6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Avatar”
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Minutemen” – Freeform Premiere
Thursday, June 20
- 3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man” (2002)
- 6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Jungle Book” (2016) (Live Action)
- 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Read It and Weep”
Friday, June 21
- 12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man” (2002)
- 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man 2″ (2004)
- 6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)
- 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mulan” (2020) (Live Action)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Princess Protection Program” – Freeform Premiere
Saturday, June 22
- 7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Tooth Fairy”
- 9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Game Plan”
- 12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bedtime Stories”
- 2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella” (1950) (Disney Animated)
- 4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)
- 6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)
- 8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)
- 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Fantasia” (1940) (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, June 23
- 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ferdinand”
- 9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Robin Hood” (1973) (Disney Animated)
- 11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Great Mouse Detective” (Disney Animated)
- 1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Peter Pan” (1953) (Disney Animated)
- 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”
- 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters University”
- 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Lightyear” – World Television Premiere
- 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Up”
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Double Teamed” – Freeform Premiere
Monday, June 24
- 4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Game Plan”
- 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)
- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride” (Disney Animated)
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “StarStruck” – Freeform Premiere
Tuesday, June 25
- 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Tooth Fairy”
- 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap” (1998)
- 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frenemies” – Freeform Premiere
Wednesday, June 26
- 12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lemonade Mouth”
- 3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Freaky Friday” (2003)
- 5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries”
- 7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement”
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Gotta Kick It Up!”
Thursday, June 27
- 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)
- 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Oz the Great and Powerful”
- 6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum”
- 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian”
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Quints”
Friday, June 28
- 1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Collision Course”
- 3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dumbo” (1941) (Disney Animated)
- 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lilo & Stitch” (Disney Animated)
- 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)
- 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Brave”
- 12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie” – Freeform Premiere
Saturday, June 29
- 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sandlot”
- 9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Brother Bear” (Disney Animated)
- 11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age”
- 1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: The Meltdown”
- 3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)
- 5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)
- 8:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Soul” – Freeform Premiere
- 10:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- 12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Fantasia 2000″ (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, June 30
- 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Jungle Book” (1967) (Disney Animated)
- 9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Aristocats” (Disney Animated)
- 11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Fox and the Hound” (Disney Animated)
- 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Rescuers” (Disney Animated)
- 2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Rescuers Down Under” (Disney Animated)
- 4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)
- 7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”
- 9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”
- 11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Herbie: Fully Loaded”