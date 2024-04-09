ESPN, ABC, And Toy Story Funday Football Included In Complete List of Nominations For 45th Sports Emmy Awards

NATAS has announced all the nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, taking place next, with numerous nominations representing the Walt Disney Company, including noms for ESPN, ABC, and even four for Toy Story Funday Football!

What’s Happening:

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, May 21, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street, New York City.

Nominations were announced in 46 categories, including Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, four Documentary categories, Journalism, Public Service Content, and Esports Coverage, Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst, and Emerging On-Air Talent, among others. The firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP, provides accounting services for the competition.

What They’re Saying:

Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS : “This year’s sports broadcasting nominees produced thrilling and captivating television. We look forward to welcoming these exceptional professionals to the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in May.”

The Complete List of Sports Emmy Nominations:

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL

The Masters

CBS

The 105th PGA Championship

CBS

Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers CBS

Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Nickelodeon [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports | NFL Films]

The 119th World Series

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks FOX

OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES

FOX CFB

FOX | FS1

FOX NFL

FOX

Monday Night Football

ABC | ESPN

Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

ESPN2 [Omaha Productions]

Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

American League Championship Series

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers FOX | FS1

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl ESPN

MLB Postseason on tbs

tbs

NFL Championship

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers FOX

NFL Playoffs on NBC

NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

All Access

Davis vs. Garcia: Epilogue Showtime

NFL Draft: The Pick Is In

The Roku Channel [NFL Films | Skydance Sports]

NFL Game Day All Access

Super Bowl LVIII YouTube [NFL Films]

Road To The Super Bowl

CBS [NFL Films]

2023 Special Olympic World Games

ABC

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

Chasing Greatness: Coach K x LeBron

TNT

Crown

CBS Sports Network

E60

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports ESPN [ESPN Films]

GR8TNESS

ESPN

You Are Looking Live!

CBS [NFL Films]

OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

E60

ESPN

Kickin’ It

Paramount+ | Golazo Network

The Pivot Podcast

YouTube

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

HBO | Max

The Shop UNINTERRUPTED

YouTube [UNINTERRUPTED]

OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023

BLAST.tv [BLAST]

2023 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend

New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra Twitch | YouTube [Esports Engine | Activision Blizzard]

Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2023 Grand Finals

ENCE vs. G2 Twitch | YouTube [ESL FACEIT Group]

League of Legends Worlds 2023 Final

T1 vs. Weibo Gaming LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube [Riot Games]

VALORANT Champions 2023 Grand Final

Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses ValorantEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube [Riot Games]

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Dreamcaster

MSG Network | MSG+ [456 Studios | Lord + Thomas | DaHouse Audio | Citizen Music | Vicaps | Helo]

Extraordinary Stories

One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of Jimmy Hasty UEFA.tv [Noah Media Group]

NFL 360

Gone NFL Network

NFL Films Presents

Lahainaluna High FS1 [NFL Films]

SC Featured

Nothing Else Matters ESPN+

OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY

The Deepest Breath

Netflix [A24 | Motive Films | Ventureland]

Full Circle

Vimeo On Demand [Level 1 Productions]

Kelce

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y Productions | 9.14 Pictures]

The Saint of Second Chances

Netflix [Tremolo | Stampede Ventures]

Stand

Showtime [SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | MSM]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Catching Lightning

Showtime [Bat Bridge Entertainment]

Goliath

Showtime [Village Roadshow Television | Religion of Sports]

Super League: The War for Football

Apple TV+ [Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

Untold

Netflix [Propagate | Stardust Frames | RAW | The Players’ Tribune]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

Football Must Go On

Paramount+

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix [Box to Box Films]

Hard Knocks

Training Camp With The New York Jets HBO | Max [NFL Films]

Monster Factory

Apple TV+ [Vox Media Studios | Public Record]

Quarterback

Netflix [NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

College GameDay

ESPN

FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

FOX | FS1

FOX NFL Sunday

FOX

Inside the NBA on TNT

TNT

The NFL Today

CBS

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

MLB Tonight

MLB Network

NBA Countdown

ESPN | ESPN2

NFL Live

ESPN | ESPN2

Pardon The Interruption

ESPN [Rydholm Projects, Inc.]

SportsCenter

ESPN

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

College GameDay

College Football Playoff ESPN

FOX MLB: The Postseason

FOX | FS1

Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT

TNT

Postseason NFL Countdown

ESPN

Road to the Final Four

CBS | TNT

OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM

CNN FlashDocs

Blindsided CNN

E60

Peace of Mind: Psychedelics in Sports ESPN

E60

The Perfect Machine ESPN

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

A Blind Eye: Switzerland and the Corruption of World Sport HBO | Max

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Call of Duty: How War is Destroying Ukrainian Sport HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

College GameDay

The Legacy of Tyler Trent ESPN

NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked The Sea NFL Network

NFL 360

Heroes NFL Network

NFL 360

Miracle NFL Network

The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII

Just Win Baby! CBS

Sunday Night Football

Madden & Stingley NBC | Peacock

Thursday Night Football

Marshawn Lynch ‘N Yo City: Intercourse, PA (Yes, this is a real place) Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

Outside The Lines

Jordan McNair: The Freedom Within ESPN

Playing Fields

Ornella: Knocking Down Social Prejudices Pursuing Her Olympic Dream Olympic Channel

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

No Surrender: One Man’s Battle with ALS HBO | Max

SportsCenter

SC Featured: Dear Mrs. Reid ESPN

SportsCenter

SC Featured: Running for Martin ESPN

Unredeemable

Golf Channel

OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

The 149th Kentucky Derby

Timeless NBC | Peacock

Monday Night Football

In the Air Tonight ESPN | ABC

NHL Winter Classic on TNT

If This Wall Could Talk TNT

Sunday Night Football

Heidi NBC | Peacock

Super Bowl LVIII

My Way CBS

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

College Football Playoff MegaCast

Rose Bowl Game ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU | ESPNews | SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC | LHN

Fan Controlled Racing Watch Party

Twitch | Kick [Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment]

The Magic and Mastery of US Open Champion – Carlos Alcaraz

ESPN.com

NCAA March Madness Live

March Madness Live

Thursday Night Football

Black Friday Football Studio Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

Thursday Night Football

Event Coverage Optionality/Customization Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

Big City Greens Classic

Fully Animated Live Sporting Event With Integrated Real-Time Animated Talent ESPN+ | Disney Channel | Disney XD | Disney+ [Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | Disney Television Animation]

Dreamcaster

MSG Network | MSG+ [Weber Shandwick | Helo]

MLB Next

AR App MLB

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Cross-Platform Storytelling with Broadcast, Web Widgets and AR App. Red Bull TV [Red Bull Media House | ProteGear | TeraVolt | Girraphic]

Thursday Night Football

Machine Learning on Prime Vision Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

Malika Andrews

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | TNT

Kevin Burkhardt

FOX | FS1

Rece Davis

ESPN

Ernie Johnson

TNT | tbs

Scott Van Pelt

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

Mike Breen

ABC

Joe Buck

ESPN | ABC

Ian Eagle

CBS | TNT | tbs

Kevin Harlan

tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

Mike Tirico

NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

Charles Barkley

TNT

Nate Burleson

CBS

Ryan Clark

ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC

Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN

Mina Kimes

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST

Troy Aikman

ESPN | ABC

Cris Collinsworth

NBC | Peacock

Greg Olsen

FOX

Bill Raftery

CBS | TNT

John Smoltz

FOX | FS1

Tom Verducci

FOX | FS1 | MLB Network

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER

Erin Andrews

FOX

Kaylee Hartung

Prime Video | NBC | Peacock

Tom Rinaldi

FOX | FS1

Holly Rowe

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Tracy Wolfson

CBS | TNT

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR

Mookie Betts

Bleacher Report | tbs | FOX

Noah Eagle

NBC | Peacock

Carli Lloyd

FOX | FS1

Taylor Rooks

TNT | NBA TV | Bleacher Report | Amazon

Jay Wright

CBS | CBS Sports Network | TNT

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

The Masters

CBS

NASCAR on NBC

Chicago Street Race NBC

Super Bowl LVIII

CBS

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

2023 US Open

ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

FOX | FS1

FOX NFL

Stage A FOX

NFL Draft

ESPN | ABC

The NFL Today

Super Bowl LVIII CBS

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

The 155th Belmont Stakes

31 Lengths: Secretariat FOX

NFL 360

Heroes NFL Network

NFL Films Presents

Optex Lens FS1 [NFL Films]

The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII

Just Win Baby! CBS

Super Bowl LVIII

My Way CBS

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

E60

Sacred Dog ESPN

Freeride Skiing

Descendance YouTube [Legs of Steel]

Hard Knocks

Training Camp With The New York Jets HBO | Max [NFL Films]

Unredeemable

Golf Channel

Vamos Vegas

YouTube

OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

The 149th Kentucky Derby

Timeless NBC | Peacock

NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked The Sea NFL Network

NFL 360

Heroes NFL Network

NHL on TNT

Show and Tell TNT

Super Bowl LVIII

My Way CBS

OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

Freeride Skiing

Descendance YouTube [Legs of Steel]

Hard Knocks

Training Camp With The New York Jets HBO | Max [NFL Films]

Kelce

Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y Productions | 9.14 Pictures]

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

Netflix [Words + Pictures | FIFA | Time Studios]

Unredeemable

Golf Channel

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

J.J. McCarthy "47" FOX

NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked The Sea NFL Network

NFL 360

Still Here NFL Network

The NFL Today

Kyle Brandt Series CBS

Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM

All Access

Showtime

Chasing Gold

Farebersviller NBC

E60

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports ESPN [ESPN Films]

Hard Knocks

Training Camp With The New York Jets HBO | Max [NFL Films]

The World According to Football

Showtime [SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | Religion of Sports | Day Zero Productions | Mainstay Entertainment]

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

E60

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports ESPN [ESPN Films]

E60

Sacred Dog ESPN | ESPN+ [Showtime Singers]

The Golden Boy

HBO | Max [Unrealistic Ideas | ViaMar Productions]

NBA on TNT

50 Years of Hip Hop TNT

Super Bowl LVIII

My Way CBS

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

FOX MLB

FOX | FS1

FOX NASCAR

FOX | FS1

Little League World Series

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

NASCAR on NBC

NBC | USA

Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN | ESPN2

Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

Super Bowl LVIII

CBS

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix [Box to Box Films | Netflix]

FOX NASCAR: RACE HUB

The Championship: Radioactive FS1 [NASCAR Studios]

2023 IRONMAN World Championship

Outside TV [The IRONMAN Group Productions}

McGregor Forever

Netflix [Religion of Sports]

NFL 360

Heroes NFL Network

Quarterback

Netflix [NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]

Vamos Vegas

YouTube [TORQ]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

FOX NFL

FOX

Monday Night Football

ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC [Elastic Creative]

NBA Finals

ESPN | ABC [Two Fresh Creative | Panoply]

Super Bowl LVIII

CBS

Toy Story Funday Football

DISNEY+ | ESPN+ [BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

MLB Network Showcase

This Is What I Live For MLB Network [Perception]

NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked The Sea NFL Network

Super League: The War for Football

Apple TV+ [Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

Thursday Night Football

TNF Show Open / Black Friday Football: Robert Randolph Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

Toy Story Funday Football

Duke Caboom Daredevil Spectacular DISNEY+ | ESPN+

OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

The 155th Belmont Stakes

31 Lengths: Secretariat FOX

FOX NFL

Stage A FOX

Super Bowl LVIII

My Way CBS

Thursday Night Football

Black Friday Football Tradition Tease; TNF Show Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]

Toy Story Funday Football

DISNEY+ | ESPN+ [BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Masters

TFC Compound Connect CBS

2023 MLB Home Run Derby

StatCast Edition: Live Virtual 3D Event Coverage ESPN2

Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

Peyton Manning's AR Table ESPN2 [Omaha Productions]

Thursday Night Football

TNF Table Talk Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Girraphic]

Toy Story Funday Football

DragonFly Tech DISNEY+ | ESPN+ [NFL | Next Gen Stats | Beyond Sports | Hawk-Eye]

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

USA vs The World FOX

The Golden Boy

Who Am I? HBO | Max [Zealot UK]

2023 NBA Finals

We Are All in the Finals NBA Social

Stanley Cup

First Kiss NHL Network

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN

Battle of the Baddest | Rumble ESPN | ESPN+ [Park Pictures]

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

Common Goal FOX | FS1

Hometown Hopefuls

NBC | NBCSports.com NFL on CBS

Football for Everyone

CBS | CBS Sports Network

Notre Dame Football

What Would You Fight For? NBC

Youth Flag Football

Let's Play NFL Network

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

Ahora o Nunca

ESPN Deportes

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Telemundo

Fuera de Juego

ESPN+

Futbol Central

Verano de Campeones Univision | TUDN

Republica Deportiva

Univision | TUDN

Sunday Night Football

Telemundo

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Balon de Oro de la Liga MX

Tigres – Powerchair Univision | TUDN

E60

Mayra ESPN | ESPN+

Mundo NFL Originals

El Sueño de Cieneguitas Mundo NFL [Sway | Mundo NFL]

SportsCenter

In Her Shoes: Wang Shuang ESPN Deportes

SportsCenter

SC Reportajes: Do Bronx – Charles Oliveria ESPN Deportes

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

Alejandro Berry

Univision | TUDN

Andrés Cantor

Telemundo

Carolina Guillén

ESPN Deportes

Miguel Gurwitz

Telemundo

Rebeca Landa

ESPN Deportes

Valeria Marin

Univision | TUDN