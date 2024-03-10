A Totally ’90s New Ad for “X-Men ’97” Adds More Excitement for the New Show

It’ll be just like old times! The X-Men are back when Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 debuts on Disney+ and a ‘90s-inspired new ad for the series packs in all the nostalgia you can handle.

The new X-Men ‘97 ad spotlights Cyclops and Wolverine as they’re surrounded by ‘90s graphics and voiceover.

Cyclops even drops a classic "not" joke for good measure.

Check out the new ad below and catch X-Men ‘97 when it debuts on Disney+ on March 20.

