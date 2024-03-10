A Totally ’90s New Ad for “X-Men ’97” Adds More Excitement for the New Show

It’ll be just like old times! The X-Men are back when Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 debuts on Disney+ and a ‘90s-inspired new ad for the series packs in all the nostalgia you can handle.
- The new X-Men ‘97 ad spotlights Cyclops and Wolverine as they’re surrounded by ‘90s graphics and voiceover.
- Cyclops even drops a classic “not” joke for good measure.
- Check out the new ad below and catch X-Men ‘97 when it debuts on Disney+ on March 20.
More on X-Men ‘97:
- A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
- X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler