A Totally ’90s New Ad for “X-Men ’97” Adds More Excitement for the New Show

It’ll be just like old times! The X-Men are back when Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 debuts on Disney+ and a ‘90s-inspired new ad for the series packs in all the nostalgia you can handle.

  • The new X-Men ‘97 ad spotlights Cyclops and Wolverine as they’re surrounded by ‘90s graphics and voiceover.
  • Cyclops even drops a classic “not” joke for good measure.
  • Check out the new ad below and catch X-Men ‘97 when it debuts on Disney+ on March 20.

More on X-Men ‘97:

  • A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
  • X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
  • Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
  • The cast includes:
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • JP Karliak as Morph
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
    • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
    • Holly Chou as Jubilee
    • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
