ABC Will Celebrate 100 Years of Disney With an Evening Hosted by Kelly Ripa October 15th

ABC will be celebrating 100 years of Disney with an evening hosted by Kelly Ripa on October 15.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, ABC is celebrating the iconic moment with an evening of magical programming hosted by Kelly Ripa. ABC will begin the evening with an episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos, followed by a lineup that will include exclusive moments featuring Ripa and sneak peeks of upcoming Disney projects.
- The special program will also feature the world broadcast premieres of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new animated short film, Once Upon a Studio, and the beloved Oscar-winning feature Encanto.
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration! airs SUNDAY, OCT. 15 (8:00-10:30 p.m. EDT).
- Disney will mark its official 100th anniversary on Oct. 16 with additional programming across Disney+ and its networks. Additional details are forthcoming.
Sunday October 15:
- 7:00 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos
- 8:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!
About Once Upon a Studio:
- An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.
- Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.
- Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen.