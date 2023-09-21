ABC Will Celebrate 100 Years of Disney With an Evening Hosted by Kelly Ripa October 15th

ABC will be celebrating 100 years of Disney with an evening hosted by Kelly Ripa on October 15.

In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, ABC is celebrating the iconic moment with an evening of magical programming hosted by Kelly Ripa. ABC will begin the evening with an episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos , followed by a lineup that will include exclusive moments featuring Ripa and sneak peeks of upcoming Disney projects.

Sunday October 15:

7:00 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!

