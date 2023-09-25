All 10 Episode Titles Revealed for “Goosebumps” Series Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

Viewer beware, you’re in for a scare! All 10 episode titles have been revealed for the upcoming Goosebumps series coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
- The episode titles for the 10 episodes of Goosebumps are:
- Episode 1 – “Say Cheese and Die!”
- Episode 2 – “The Haunted Mask”
- Episode 3 – “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom”
- Episode 4 – “Go Eat Worms”
- Episode 5 – “Reader Beware”
- Episode 6 – “Night of the Living Dummy”
- Episode 7 – “Give Yourself Goosebumps”
- Episode 8 – “You Can’t Scare Me”
- Episode 9 – “Night of the Living Dummy Part 2″
- Episode 10 – “Welcome to Horrorland”
- Many of the titles are pulled from some of the most beloved Goosebumps stories, like “Say Cheese and Die!.” “The Haunted Mask” and “Night of the Living Dummy.”
- However, while those stories were previously announced to be a part of the series, the reveal of the “Welcome to Horrorland” title was an exciting surprise for fans.
- In this popular story, an unsuspecting family becomes victims of a nightmarish theme park run by monsters.
More on Goosebumps:
- From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop on Friday, October 13 as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.
- Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform on October 13th, as part of its 31 Nights of Halloween programming.
- Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.
- Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.
Cast:
- Justin Long
- Rachael Harris
- Zack Morris
- Isa Briones
- Miles McKenna
- Ana Yi Puig
- Will Price
