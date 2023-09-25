All 10 Episode Titles Revealed for “Goosebumps” Series Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

Viewer beware, you’re in for a scare! All 10 episode titles have been revealed for the upcoming Goosebumps series coming to Disney+ and Hulu.

The episode titles for the 10 episodes of Goosebumps are: Episode 1 – “Say Cheese and Die!” Episode 2 – “The Haunted Mask” Episode 3 – “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom” Episode 4 – “Go Eat Worms” Episode 5 – “Reader Beware” Episode 6 – “Night of the Living Dummy” Episode 7 – “Give Yourself Goosebumps” Episode 8 – “You Can’t Scare Me” Episode 9 – “Night of the Living Dummy Part 2″ Episode 10 – “Welcome to Horrorland”

are: Many of the titles are pulled from some of the most beloved Goosebumps stories, like “Say Cheese and Die!.” “The Haunted Mask” and “Night of the Living Dummy.”

stories, like “Say Cheese and Die!.” “The Haunted Mask” and “Night of the Living Dummy.” However, while those stories were previously announced to be a part of the series, the reveal of the “Welcome to Horrorland” title was an exciting surprise for fans.

In this popular story, an unsuspecting family becomes victims of a nightmarish theme park run by monsters.

Check out the reveal video below:

The #GoosebumpsSeries episode titles have been revealed! The first five episodes premiere Friday, October 13 on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu as part of #Hallowstream and #Huluween, with new episodes streaming weekly. #DisneyBrandedTelevision pic.twitter.com/NilVwiJLH9 — Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) September 25, 2023

More on Goosebumps:

From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop on Friday, October 13 as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.

Cast:

Justin Long

Rachael Harris

Zack Morris

Isa Briones

Miles McKenna

Ana Yi Puig

Will Price

Looking for something spooky to watch this Halloween season? We have a list of some of our favorite options.