All 10 Episode Titles Revealed for “Goosebumps” Series Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

Viewer beware, you’re in for a scare! All 10 episode titles have been revealed for the upcoming Goosebumps series coming to Disney+ and Hulu.

  • The episode titles for the 10 episodes of Goosebumps are:
    • Episode 1 – “Say Cheese and Die!”
    • Episode 2 – “The Haunted Mask”
    • Episode 3 – “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom”
    • Episode 4 – “Go Eat Worms”
    • Episode 5 – “Reader Beware”
    • Episode 6 – “Night of the Living Dummy”
    • Episode 7 – “Give Yourself Goosebumps”
    • Episode 8 – “You Can’t Scare Me”
    • Episode 9 – “Night of the Living Dummy Part 2″
    • Episode 10 – “Welcome to Horrorland”
  • Many of the titles are pulled from some of the most beloved Goosebumps stories, like “Say Cheese and Die!.” “The Haunted Mask” and “Night of the Living Dummy.”
  • However, while those stories were previously announced to be a part of the series, the reveal of the “Welcome to Horrorland” title was an exciting surprise for fans.
  • In this popular story, an unsuspecting family becomes victims of a nightmarish theme park run by monsters.
  • Check out the reveal video below:

More on Goosebumps:

  • From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop on Friday, October 13 as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.
  • Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform on October 13th, as part of its 31 Nights of Halloween programming.
  • Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.
  • Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.

Cast:

  • Justin Long
  • Rachael Harris
  • Zack Morris
  • Isa Briones
  • Miles McKenna
  • Ana Yi Puig
  • Will Price

