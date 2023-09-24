Spooky Streaming: 5 New Things (And 5 Classics) to Watch on Hulu and Disney+ This Halloween Season

The spooky season is here and both Hulu and Disney+ have plenty of things to watch to get into the… spirit of things. While you can see a complete of Huluween and Hallowstream offerings here, we have a list of five of the most exciting new additions (and some classic favorites) for this Halloween season.

No One Will Save You

Brynn is a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.

Check out our review of the Hulu Original No One Will Save You and stream it now.

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

In this new Halloween stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he’s ever seen and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner, Witch Hazel, casts a spell that turns them into their costumes. The special features new original music from Emmy Award-nominated songwriter Beau Black.

The special premieres Sunday, October 1, on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney XD at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and streams October 2 on both Hulu and Disney+.

The hit film inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

Check out Jeremiah’s review of the new film and stream it on Disney+ October 4.

The Boogeyman

From the mind of best-selling author Stephen King comes The Boogeyman. High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

Check out Mike’s review of the new film and stream it on Hulu October 5.

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

The first five episodes will debut Friday, October 13 on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly on both platforms.

Bonus: 5 Existing Favorites

Prey

Debuting last year, Prey is the latest installment in the iconic Predator franchise and tells the story of the creature’s first venture to Earth. Check out our review of the film and stream it now on Hulu.

Little Monsters

Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad star in this zombie-infested horror comedy from 2019. This is certainly not a family-friendly film, but it is a hilarious good time. Check out our review of the film and stream it now on Hulu.

Into the Dark

This anthology series of seasonal spooky stories spanned 2021 and 2022, telling a horrifying new tale for each month of the year. My personal favorite would be the Christmas story titled “Pooka” from the show’s first season. Check out all of our reviews of the series here and stream each episode now on Hulu.

Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2

Bonus bonus! Of course, both the beloved Disney classic and last year’s sequel are available to stream now on Disney+. Check out Alex’s review of Hocus Pocus 2.

Marvel’s homage to classic monster movies delighted fans last Halloween season and opened a door to a whole new corner of the MCU. This is another bonus bonus because not only is the Disney+ original special now streaming on Hulu as well, but Werewolf by Night in Color will be coming to Disney+ on October 20. Check out our review of the Marvel Studios special presentation.