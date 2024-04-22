Nat Geo and Andy Grammer Leap Into Earth Day with Release of New Video

National Geographic and Andy Grammer leap into Monday’s Earth Day celebration with the debut of the new ourHOME video across Nat Geo’s and Grammer’s social platforms.

The world’s favorite VIPs join in the celebration — penguins, elephants, bears, octopuses, hyenas, chimpanzees, bonobos, iguanas, wild dogs, lions, pumas, seals, sharks and orcas — as well as Nat Geo talent, including: Nat Geo Explorer Bertie Gregory ( Animals Up Close ) Alex Honnold ( Free Solo ) Jeff Jenkins ( Never Say Never ) Nat Geo Explorer Albert Lin ( Lost Cities ) Cesar Millan ( Better Human, Better Dog ) Erin Ranney ( Queens ) Mariana van Zeller ( Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller )

As previously announced, ourHOME is The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic’s new global cross-platform Earth Month campaign.

Watch Grammer’s “Jump” video below:

And watch Grammer perform “Jump” at National Geographic’s celebration of Jane Goodall earlier this month:

Grammer’s passions not only lie in his music but also his philanthropic work. His support of this historic campaign is a testament to Grammer’s commitment to initiatives beyond the music he creates.

Inspiring fans around the world, the Emmy winner has registered over 3 billion global streams to date with 8 certified platinum or gold singles including the megahits “Honey, I’m Good,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” and “Keep Your Head Up.”

What they’re saying:

Andy Grammer: “I’m excited to be a part of National Geographic’s ourHOME campaign. My song ‘Jump’ really was inspired by and embodies the spirit of the campaign, this sense of our collective home, curiosity, adventure and togetherness in celebration of Earth Month.”

