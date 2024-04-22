Nat Geo and Andy Grammer Leap Into Earth Day with Release of New Video

National Geographic and Andy Grammer leap into Monday’s Earth Day celebration with the debut of the new ourHOME video across Nat Geo’s and Grammer’s social platforms.
- The world’s favorite VIPs join in the celebration — penguins, elephants, bears, octopuses, hyenas, chimpanzees, bonobos, iguanas, wild dogs, lions, pumas, seals, sharks and orcas — as well as Nat Geo talent, including:
- Nat Geo Explorer Bertie Gregory (Animals Up Close)
- Alex Honnold (Free Solo)
- Jeff Jenkins (Never Say Never)
- Nat Geo Explorer Albert Lin (Lost Cities)
- Cesar Millan (Better Human, Better Dog)
- Erin Ranney (Queens)
- Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller)
- As previously announced, ourHOME is The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic’s new global cross-platform Earth Month campaign.
- Watch Grammer’s “Jump” video below:
- And watch Grammer perform “Jump” at National Geographic’s celebration of Jane Goodall earlier this month:
- Grammer’s passions not only lie in his music but also his philanthropic work. His support of this historic campaign is a testament to Grammer’s commitment to initiatives beyond the music he creates.
- Inspiring fans around the world, the Emmy winner has registered over 3 billion global streams to date with 8 certified platinum or gold singles including the megahits “Honey, I’m Good,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” and “Keep Your Head Up.”
What they’re saying:
- Andy Grammer: “I’m excited to be a part of National Geographic’s ourHOME campaign. My song ‘Jump’ really was inspired by and embodies the spirit of the campaign, this sense of our collective home, curiosity, adventure and togetherness in celebration of Earth Month.”
More on ourHOME:
- For over a century, Disney has created stories that celebrate the wonders of the world we all share. And for more than 136 years, National Geographic has been synonymous with inspiring a deeper connection to our world.
- This year, these two powerful legacies are coming together to celebrate this beautiful planet we call home and the power within each of us to create change for the better.
- ourHOME will bring compelling stories to the forefront, including highlighting efforts being undertaken as part of Disney Planet Possible, our commitment to taking meaningful and measurable action to support a healthier planet for people and wildlife.
- A new digital series will be released spotlighting three Disney Planet Possible stories with Nat Geo talent visiting Walt Disney World Resort to see the work firsthand.
- Disney+ marks the occasion with the launch of an ourHOME content collection, featuring some of the very best storytellers and content creators celebrating the planet, including the critically acclaimed series Queens, A Real Bug’s Life, Incredible Animal Journeys, along with the full library of Disneynature films.
- Additionally, on Earth Day, April 22, 2024, the latest installment of Nat Geo’s Emmy Award-winning Secrets Of… franchise, Secrets of the Octopus, narrated by Paul Rudd.
- Also streaming on Disney+, Disneynature’s all-new feature film Tiger, narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, journeys alongside a young tigress raising her rambunctious cubs in the fabled forests of India.