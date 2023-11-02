Asha from Disney’s “Wish” Makes Her Disney On Ice Debut

Asha from Disney’s Wish is set to make her captivating Disney On Ice debut tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Asha and her friend Star will dazzle audiences as they skate to "This Wish," written by Julia Michaels and Ben Rice and performed by Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose.

This latest Disney On Ice production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.

Experience the dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air when Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars visits hometowns across the US!

Join Disney On Ice for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today's favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.

Journey to Rosas, the kingdom of wishes, to meet optimistic and sharp-witted Asha. She makes an impassioned plea to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy named Star. Together they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wonderous things can happen.

Pursue your dreams with Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, as she strives to make her wish of opening a restaurant come true. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White, Belle and Rapunzel as they remind us to never stop wishing and dreaming.

Watch as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon

For the first time on ice, escape "Into the Unknown" with Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2. Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm travel to the mountains of Colombia for Encanto and Moana.