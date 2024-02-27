Auli’i Cravalho Confirmed to Reprise Role as Titular Character in “Moana 2”

Auli’i Cravalho knows the way. The star of Disney’s Moana is now confirmed to be reprising her titular role for the upcoming sequel, according to Deadline.
- While we previously reported Cravalho was in talks to reprise her role, it now appears to be set that she will in fact return as Moana.
- Cravalho is also serving as an Executive Producer on a live-action adaptation of the film, though she told Variety that she “could feel Mickey Mouse breathing down my neck” and didn’t say much more about the project.
- Back when the live-action adaptation was announced, it was also revealed that she would not return to portray the titular hero, passing it along to someone new for the live-action adaptation.
- Moana hit theaters in 206, grossing more than $687 million globally and earning two Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and the original song “How Far I’ll Go” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
More on Moana 2:
- Moana 2 will take audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- The sequel will be directed by Dave Derrick, with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, returning from the original animated feature. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” is not slated to return.
- Moana 2 is due in theaters on November 27th.