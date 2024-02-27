Auli’i Cravalho Confirmed to Reprise Role as Titular Character in “Moana 2”

Auli’i Cravalho knows the way. The star of Disney’s Moana is now confirmed to be reprising her titular role for the upcoming sequel, according to Deadline.

Cravalho is also serving as an Executive Producer on a live-action adaptation of the film, though she told Variety that she “could feel Mickey Mouse breathing down my neck” and didn’t say much more about the project.

Back when the live-action adaptation was announced, it was also revealed that she would not return to portray the titular hero, passing it along to someone new for the live-action adaptation.

Moana hit theaters in 206, grossing more than $687 million globally and earning two Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and the original song “How Far I’ll Go” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

