Dwayne Johnson In Talks To Reprise Role in “Moana 2”

Dwayne Johnson seems to be heading back to hang out with Maui for Moana 2.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports Moana 2 .

. When Bob Iger made the surprise announcement at this week’s earning report, no information was given about casting.

The article also states that Auli’i Cravalho has begun talks to reprise her role as Moana as well, but the talks aren’t as far along at this moment.

The seemingly shocking announcement of Moana 2 also signifies that the live-action feature of the original film will be delayed, especially since it has yet to begin production, due to the Moana 2 announcement.

