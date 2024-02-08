Dwayne Johnson In Talks To Reprise Role in “Moana 2”

Dwayne Johnson seems to be heading back to hang out with Maui for Moana 2.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Dwayne Johnson is in talks to return to voice Maui in Moana 2.
- When Bob Iger made the surprise announcement at this week’s earning report, no information was given about casting.
- The article also states that Auli’i Cravalho has begun talks to reprise her role as Moana as well, but the talks aren’t as far along at this moment.
- The seemingly shocking announcement of Moana 2 also signifies that the live-action feature of the original film will be delayed, especially since it has yet to begin production, due to the Moana 2 announcement.
