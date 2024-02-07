“Moana 2” Announced By Walt Disney Animation Studios For 2024 Release

by |
Tags: , , , ,

It’s time to head back to where the sky meets the sea, as Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced Moana 2 is coming to theaters this November.

What’s Happening:

  • In a surprising announcement from today’s earnings call, Moana 2 has been announced as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ next feature film.
  • The sequel will hit theaters on November 27th, 2024.
  • This sequel is different from the live-action remake that was previously announced last year.
  • Alongside a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
  • As noted by Bob Iger during the announcement, this sequel was originally set to be an original Disney+ series, but has been reconfigured into a feature film.
  • The sequel will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and feature music from Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
  • A teaser trailer was released alongside the announcement.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight