Barnes & Noble Adding Dedicated Disney DVD/Blu-ray Section in Most Stores for a Limited Time

Disney fans with access to a Barnes & Noble store will be able to find a new Disney-branded section offering a greater assortment of DVDs and Blu-rays from across Disney’s many brands.

Barnes & Noble has revealed that they are now offering a greater assortment of Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel

Additionally, 10 Barnes & Noble locations will feature more extensive collections of available Disney films, including stores in New York City NY, Los Angeles CA, Honolulu HI, Anchorage AK, Orlando FL, and San Antonio TX. Other locations are being reviewed for future expansion.

As part of this agreement, Barnes & Noble stores will feature dedicated Disney sections and displays for a limited time featuring the expansive DVD and Blu-ray offerings.

In addition, online Barnes & Noble will continue to offer its shoppers thousands of Disney-branded items including DVDs and Blu-rays, Books, Legos, Vinyls, CDs, Collectables, Plush Toys, Puzzles, Games, Magazines and Accessories.

This news comes just days after it was revealed that Disney will be outsourcing production shutdown of Disney Movie Club

