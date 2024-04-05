“Andor” Writer Beau Willimon to Co-Write James Mangold’s “Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi”

Andor writer Beau Willimon has reportedly signed on to co-write James Mangold’s upcoming Star Wars film, which is operating under the working title Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Mangold, who recently directed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for Lucasfilm, was announced to helm a Star Wars film back at Star Wars Celebration in London last year.
- At the time, the film was described as a “biblical epic,” set 25,000 years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope or even the prequels.
- Mangold said of the film at Star Wars Celebration:
- “When I first started talking to Kathy [Kennedy] about doing one of these pictures, what occurred to me was thinking about what kind of genre of movie within Star Wars I wanted to do. And I thought about a Biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, when did we learn how to use it?”
- We now know the film has taken on the working title Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, but no further details about the film are known at this time.
- Willimon is not new to a galaxy far, far away. The writer penned three episodes of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series Andor, including the prison break episode titled “One Way Out.”
- Willimon earned an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding writing for a drama series for his work on Andor.
- Additionally, Willimon is credited as a creator of the hit Netflix series House of Cards as well as an executive producer on Apple’s hit series Severance.