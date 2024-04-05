“Andor” Writer Beau Willimon to Co-Write James Mangold’s “Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi”

Andor writer Beau Willimon has reportedly signed on to co-write James Mangold’s upcoming Star Wars film, which is operating under the working title Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mangold, who recently directed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for Lucasfilm, was announced to helm a Star Wars film

for Lucasfilm, was At the time, the film was described as a “biblical epic,” set 25,000 years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope or even the prequels.

or even the prequels. Mangold said of the film at Star Wars Celebration: “When I first started talking to Kathy [Kennedy] about doing one of these pictures, what occurred to me was thinking about what kind of genre of movie within Star Wars I wanted to do. And I thought about a Biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments , about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, when did we learn how to use it?”

We now know the film has taken on the working title Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi , but no further details about the film are known at this time.

, but no further details about the film are known at this time. Willimon is not new to a galaxy far, far away. The writer penned three episodes of the hit Disney+ Andor , including the prison break episode titled “One Way Out.”

, including the prison break episode titled “One Way Out.” Willimon earned an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding writing for a drama series for his work on Andor .

. Additionally, Willimon is credited as a creator of the hit Netflix series House of Cards as well as an executive producer on Apple’s hit series Severance.