James Mangold Directing “Biblical Epic” Star Wars Film Set At The Dawning of The Force

As part of a trio of films announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Director James Mangold is seeking out to tell a “biblical epic” that will tell the story of the dawning of The Force.

What’s Happening:

What They’re Saying:

James Mangold: “When I first started talking to Kathy about doing one of these pictures, what occurred to me was thinking about what kind of genre of movie within Star Wars I wanted to do. And I thought about a Biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, when did we learn how to use it?”