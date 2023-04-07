James Mangold Directing “Biblical Epic” Star Wars Film Set At The Dawning of The Force

As part of a trio of films announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Director James Mangold is seeking out to tell a “biblical epic” that will tell the story of the dawning of The Force.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed a trifecta of Star Wars films that are in the works representing the past, present, and future of the Star Wars galaxy.
- Logan and Ford v. Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold is taking the helm of the film representing the past, with an untitled Star Wars film that is reportedly set 25,000 years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope.
- Mangold told those in attendance at Star Wars Celebration, currently taking place in London, that the movie will tell the origin story of The Force, and will feature all-new characters in an all-new era.
- His movie was one of three announced by Kennedy, with Dave Filoni taking on a film that will “close out” the interconnected stories of the many Star Wars series on Disney+, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is taking the helm of a feature that is set 15 years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with Daisy Ridley set to return and reprise the role of Rey.
- Mangold is also currently wrapping up with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which also saw the release of the official poster and full trailer during today’s Star Wars Celebration festivities. He directs the new feature, which will reportedly be the final installment of the Indiana Jones saga, set to debut at Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, with a theatrical release planned for June 30th domestically.
- No timeline has been given for Mangold’s Star Wars film at this time.
What They’re Saying:
- James Mangold: “When I first started talking to Kathy about doing one of these pictures, what occurred to me was thinking about what kind of genre of movie within Star Wars I wanted to do. And I thought about a Biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, when did we learn how to use it?”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now