New Poster and Trailer For “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Unveiled at Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration attendees (and the world at large) were treated to a special moment from a different arm of Lucasfilm when the cast and crew of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny took the stage to unveil a new trailer and poster for the film.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today at Star Wars Celebration, a different arm of Lucasfilm was prominently featured in London with the stars and filmmakers of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny wowing the fans with the first look at the never-before-seen trailer and an extensive exclusive look at the film as well as the new poster.

Appearing in person were cast members Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, Director/Co-Writer James Mangold and Producer Kathleen Kennedy, with a video message from star Harrison Ford.

Together, they revealed new details about the highly anticipated installment of the iconic franchise. The film, which will be Harrison Ford’s final Indiana Jones adventure, premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 and opens in theaters on June 30.

In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.