Disney+ Announces Second Season of “Behind the Attraction” Coming November 1st

Disney+ has revealed that we’re getting a second season of the docuseries Behind the Attraction, and it will be available really soon, on November 1st.

The series hails from Dwayne Johnson & Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions and The Nacelle Company, and is narrated by Paget Brewster ( Community ).

). Brian Volk-Weiss directs the series and serves as Executive Producer, along with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Frankie Chiapperino from Seven Bucks Productions, and Ian Roumain, Benjamin J. Frost, and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company.

