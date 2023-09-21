Beyonce Donates Catsuit From “Black Is King” To Disney Create 100 Auction Benefitting Make-A-Wish

Beyonce herself is adding a very special item to an already impressive lineup of items set to be auctioned later this year to benefit Make-A-Wish as part of Disney Create 100 – the catsuit that she wore in Black is King.

What’s Happening:

To mark its 100th anniversary, Disney invited world-renowned creative visionaries across fashion, film, music and art, to make special contributions inspired by their personal connection to Disney's stories and characters. Raising awareness and providing funds for Make-A-Wish, this initiative supports the charity’s ongoing efforts to grant life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses around the world, delivering joy when it’s needed most.

Fans around the globe will have the chance to bid on unique items and experiences inspired by each creator’s personal connection to Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Global superstar Beyoncé joins the epic line up of creative visionaries supporting Disney’s Create 100, a global celebration of creativity marking 100 years of Disney storytelling. Renowned creators, brands and next generation talent from 18 countries are taking part, including: adidas, Christian Louboutin, Maison Valentino, NIGO, Pandora, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tommy Hilfiger, Vik Muniz and Virgil Abloh Securities/ALASKA ALASKA.

Additionally, Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios), Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios), Jon Landau (Lightstorm Entertainment) and Pete Docter (Pixar Animation Studios) have also donated special items celebrating their respective studios, movies and stories.

Enriching the legacy of the classic film The Lion King

for a new generation, the catsuit worn by Beyoncé in the film will be joining this iconic line up. Black Is King, a film by 24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and debuted two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s global phenomenon, The Lion King (2019), reimagining the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.

The auction will run across 18 countries from October 12 until October 30, 2023 with funds from auction sales going to Make-A-Wish. To commemorate this initiative, Disney is donating $1 million globally to Make-A-Wish to support the granting of life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.