Some of “Big City Greens” Biggest Secrets Revealed

Disney TV Animation has revealed a secret that a small portion of fans of the hit series, Big City Greens, have only ever been able to spot – the infamous (and literal) Easter Eggs!

Eagle-Eyed fans of Big City Greens may have already noticed this, but a post from Disney Television Animation has revealed some of the locations of a favorite trend in the hit animated series.

may have already noticed this, but a post from Disney Television Animation has revealed some of the locations of a favorite trend in the hit animated series. While many animated movies are known for their Easter Eggs, the artists at Big City Greens got a bit more literal with the concept.

got a bit more literal with the concept. While other films and series may plant hidden references to other projects or lore, which are then called “easter eggs” since you have to hunt to find them, the artists at Big City Greens have hidden literal Easter Eggs (pastel in color and designed with stripes and shapes) throughout each episode.

The recent post from Disney Television Animation reveals the location of several of these Easter Eggs, but even then they are still hard to spot at first glance.

Some of the eggs featured are from episodes including (but not limited to): Iced Truck Stopped Green Trial Handshaken

Back before the Greens moved back to the country in Season Three, I had the chance to sit with Big City Greens creators Chris and Shane Houghton,

“Okay, so we hide an Easter egg in every episode,” Shane said, “I feel like you may want to start looking out for them, but it's a literal Easter egg. That's our joke. So, it's just a purple, decorated egg and it's in every episode… We do make it difficult. Sometimes the egg is only on screen for half a second. It's somewhere in the background and it's a fun game that we play to entertain ourselves.”

“Yeah, it's an actual Easter egg,” Chris added, “And we have a fan, a viewer of the show, who finds every Easter egg in every episode, no matter how difficult and I don't know how he does it. And sometimes he'll post about how he spent hours and hours searching for a specific Easter egg. He has much more patience than I do.”

