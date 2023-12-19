“Big City Greens” Creators Chris and Shane Houghton Share Update On Upcoming Movie From Emmys Red Carpet

A recent moment with Chris and Shane Houghton, creators of the hit Disney Channel series Big City Greens, reminds us that that Big City Greens movie is still on its way.

What’s Happening:

Over the weekend, the Children’s and Family Emmys took place and as part of the festivities, we were on scene at the red carpet to talk with some of the nominated creators – including Chris and Shane Houghton, creators of the hit Disney Channel Big City Greens .

. In those few minutes we got to share with the brothers, we got to hear a bit about the inspiration behind their show – which is rooted more in the live-action sitcoms of their youth as opposed to any animated series.

However, fans of Big City Greens will love to hear what little they can about the production of the highly-anticipated feature film based on the show. While the Houghtons didn’t go into any specifics, fans will surely enjoy knowing that it is seemingly in the near future, with production in progress even while the excitement of this year’s Children’s and Family Emmys was unfolding in recent months.

The Houghton brothers, Chris and Shane, creators and executive producers of the animated comedy which is Disney’s #1 show, will join the echelon of format-leaping creative talent as their popular series spins off a movie musical, which was originally reported to be destined for Disney Channel and Disney+

The series is currently in its fourth season on the network, and will be tallying more than 100 episodes for the Daytime Emmy-winning and Annie Award-nominated comedy.

The series is influenced by the Houghton’s childhood in the small rural town of St. Johns, Michigan, with locations and characters inspired by their real-life family members and townsfolk and their experiences upon departing rural farmland for college in big cities.

Big City Greens originally premiered back in 2018, and in 2021, the Houghtons entered into an overall deal at Disney Television Animation.

At this year's Children's and Family Emmys, Big City Greens was nominated for Outstanding Children's or Young Teen Animated Series, though it was Zootopia+ on Disney+ that ended up winning that award.