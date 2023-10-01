Family Trials And Farming Comedy In This Week’s “Big City Greens”

Big City and Country adventures in this week’s episode of Big City Greens, as well as the return of a family member who we’ve seen sparsely before.

Stand-Up Bill

It’s comedy night at Big City’s Guffaw Factory, and Bill’s favorite comedian, Fred the Farmer, is in town to perform. Channeling popular “Blue Collar” comics of the real world, Fred the Farmer’s bits include jokes about farming and rural life. As such, Bill finds it completely relatable and enjoyable. Gramma, not so much.

When Bill is waiting in line to meet and greet Fred the Farmer, the line closes as he approaches and is unable to meet his comedy hero. Refusing to accept this, Bill sets out to go backstage and find Fred. Before doing so, he tells Cricket and Tilly to go grab seats inside, and ahead of Fred’s set, the kids are treated to some roast humor from a comedian. Cricket delights in the fact that someone can take the stage and just make fun of someone else. Until he gets pulled on stage, and it actually starts to hurt his feelings. After some serious burns from the comedian, she gives Cricket a chance to roast her back. Tilly knows this isn’t going to go well, and she is right. All Cricket does is basically call the comedian stupid, which does not go over well at all, and leads to Cricket and Tilly leaving the theater to go sit outside.

Backstage, Bill has infiltrated the dressing rooms and is ready to see Fred The Farmer, instead discovering that Fred The Farmer is a stage persona for some uppity British fellow. Disappointed and angry, Bill and Gramma set out to reveal this secret to everyone in the theater. Bill takes over the role of MC in the show and confronts Fred asking him specific questions about farming, harvesting, and proper equipment. The audience soon catches on that Fred is a phony.

Just off stage, Fred tells Bill the truth – that he had always wanted to be a farmer but couldn’t cut it, so instead put all that work into becoming a comedian – which Bill respects and forgives. However, Gramma is still on stage riling up the audience into a frenzy, and they are fully riled at this point.

Bill comes up with a scheme to save Fred and his career, and it works. Outside, Tilly and Cricket have cooked up a scheme for a bit of revenge on the roast comic thanks to a classic banana peel, and nothing beats the classics.

Green Trial

Wasting no time getting into major story points for season four, we are back in the country with Nancy for a bit of a chore day. Turns out, Cricket just so happened to hurt himself ahead of the chore day, and has to sit this one out. Gramma, Bill, Tilly, and Nancy have worked all day and luckily, Nancy has baked a delicious strawberry cake for when they are done with their chores. Bill can’t wait and wants some now, and they return to the kitchen to discover that the cake has been finished and the kitchen has all but been destroyed. How could this have happened?

Well, the only person inside the house at the time was Cricket so all eyes are on him.

When he comes down in his little arm sling, seemingly unknowing of the events that have transpired, he immediately finds himself in trouble and he doesn’t understand why. As he is being grounded, kicking and screaming, he looks to Tilly for help, trying to convince the family he didn’t do it. As part of his pleading, he invokes Sibling Code with Tilly who knows that if he is saying that, he must be telling the truth. Right?

As such, Tilly comes to his defense and sticks up for her little brother, and the rest of the family concedes to a trial, with Nancy acting as the prosecutor and Bill and Gramma as the Jury.

Argument after argument is made but the family doesn’t believe Tilly and Cricket, especially since Cricket is known to lie and all evidence points at him. His credibility is really gone too once he moves his arm freely, proving he is uninjured and was merely skipping chore day. Nancy uses this to her advantage and gets Tilly to further doubt her brother, slowly breaking her heart that Cricket would so selfishly abuse sibling code. It all comes to a crescendo when Tilly argues that whoever would ravenously eat the cake would surely have some of the cake upon themselves, and it is discovered that sure enough, Cricket has some strawberry frosting on his elbow. Tilly tastes the icing for herself and is heartbroken, calling for a recess mid-trial. They go back to their room, and Cricket is still pleading with Tilly to believe him, though she doesn’t. Finally Cricket, frustrated, says the day can’t get any worse, mentioning that the whole trial also cancelled a call with his Big City girlfriend, Gabriella.

This news changes everything for Tilly, who knows Cricket better than he even knows himself sometimes, and takes his tablet and runs downstairs to resume the trial.

Tilly gives an elaborate run down of what had happened, especially since knowing he had a call with Gabriella, Cricket must have been excited and pumping himself up to get ready for the call. In doing so, he turned the kitchen into a mess, and even videotaped himself ahead of time rehearsing the call. As such, there was now video evidence complete with timestamps to prove that he did not eat the cake. He is now proven not guilty, and Tilly still trusts her brother.

But who ate the cake? Nancy is scrolling through the video and sees some familiar arms snatching the cake. It was Grandpa Nick, Nancy’s father, who devotees of the series will remember from several episodes, including last season’s episode, “Rat Tail.”

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with earlier episodes on Disney+.