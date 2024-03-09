New Episodes of “Big City Greens” To Arrive On Disney Channel Next Month

Viewers of today’s NHL Big City Greens Classic 2 were treated to a new ad that teased new episodes of the hit animated series, arriving on Disney Channel next month.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, during the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2, not only were fans of the hit Disney Channel animated series treated to the real live hockey game in the special format, but a 30 second ad that aired a few times during the broadcast promised new episodes in the fourth season of the series would soon be arriving.

The ad showcased a chaotic cacophony of shots from what appear to be a number of Big City-centric episodes from the fourth season of the hit animated series, which hasn’t seen any new episodes since October of 2023.

When we last left our friends, we saw the Green family cause some chaos at a Big City hockey game while later in the episode, we caught up with Chip Whistler, one of the series’ main antagonists who is returning this season after being teased in the season three finale after having been banned from Big City back in Season 2.

The chaotic ad, which was shared by numerous users on social media, contains a number of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments that show off Vasquez reliving some Order of the Fang days (or are they new adventures?) and a lot of screaming for Gloria, who likely will find herself on the wrong end of the Green family’s shenanigans once again.

The spot promises much of the same humor and rambunctiousness we’ve come to expect from Big City Greens, and new episodes are expected throughout April (and hopefully beyond) after the first episode in the new batch arrives on Saturday, April 6th, on Disney Channel.