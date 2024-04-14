“Cheese and Crackers!” – The Wonderfully Whimsical Lexicon of Bluey’s World

Bluey – the delightful Australian Blue Heeler with a troublesome twinkle and a heart of gold – is officially the most popular dog on the planet. With three seasons of family friendly – yet immensely entertaining – episodes in the show’s three-season catalog, it’s safe to say Bluey fever has caught on worldwide. A highly-anticipated quadruple-length special episode “The Sign” is releasing releasing on April 14th, and Bluey fans around the world are salivating like Pavlov’s dogs.

A trip through Bluey’s world wouldn’t be complete without a primer on some of the show’s most memorable expressions and terms. Here are a few of the best.

“Oh, biscuits!”

This is a favorite expression of Bandit’s which he liberally uses in place of the typical curse words. Thank you Bandit, for keeping it rated ‘G’.

“Cheese and crackers!”

Easily confused with “Oh, biscuits” is “Cheese and Crackers.” This exclamatory expression serves the purpose of wonder. Think something like “Oh, wow!” It can have both positive and negative connotations too, such as “Oh, no!” for something unwelcome, or “That’s amazing!” To celebrate something, well, amazing!

Keepy Uppy

The third episode of Season 1 gave this memorable title to the silly game we’ve all played before. Keeping a balloon in the air without letting it touch the floor is a rite of passage for kids everywhere. Do the Heelers succeed in their quest to save the balloon? You’ll have to see for yourself!

“For real life?”

This means pretty much what it sounds like, but can be used in multiple ways. A portmanteau of “for real” and “real life,” it is used as a question meaning “Is that for real?” and also as a statement to confirm an otherwise outrageous tale “For real life!”

“I'll tell you that for free.”

In a moment of self-confirmation regarding an important piece of information, Bandit uses this expression in Season 3, Episode 6 Mini Bluey to put an exclamation on his point (which may or may not actually be true). “Bandit’s the best dad in the world. I’ll tell you that for free.” Bluey adorably uses this same expression when she models her own behavior after her father-hero.

Dunny

When Bluey or Bingo need to “take a wee” they’ll often ask to visit the “Dunny,” which is, of course, a bathroom. The etymology of the word comes from the British dialect “dunnekin” meaning an “earth closet.” It’s meant to apply to an outhouse or other outdoor Porta-Potty-type facility, but the girls often use it to refer to indoor bathrooms as well. Watch Chilli try to convince the girls not to use this crass term in Season 2, Episode 42 Dunny. Hey, when you gotta go, you gotta go!

Grannies

One of the more iconic episodes of Bluey sees the Heeler girls role-playing as little old ladies in the Season 1, Episode 28 Grannies. Bluey as “Janet,” and Bingo as “Rita” hilariously debate whether or not grannies can Floss dance. Out of this episode came one of Bingo’s most memorable lines “I slipped on ma’ beans!” which is a delightful euphemism for being clumsy. This dynamic duo reprised their role in Season 2, Episode 22 Bus and Season 3, Episode 48 Ghostbasket.

“Cheeky”

Fans of Mary Poppins, or anyone familiar with the Queen’s English, knows the meaning of “Cheeky.” But in Season 3, Episode 9 Magic, Chilli elevates the term when she warns Bluey and Bingo that their (make pretend) magic should not be used for “cheeky purposes.”

Squibs

Another semi-mainstream term of British origin, “Lucky’s Dad” warns his wife that giving everyone a prize in a party game would create “a bunch of squibs” out of the kids. In Season 3, Episode 13 Pass the Parcel, Lucky’s Dad tries an alternative approach to the party game, with hilarious (though mildly cringy) results.

Unicorse

This may be Bandit’s single greatest creation. Unicorse (as you might guess, a combination of a unicorn and horse) burst onto the scene in Season 3, Episode 7 Unicorse. Bandit uses this obnoxious, puppet-sized alter ego to teach Bluey (and her mom) a lesson in patience and adapting to difficult situations. He is delightfully annoying, even when he smugly pronounces his catchphrase “Why should I care?”

Chattermax

In an age where hidden Easter Eggs are king, Bluey serves up several over the course of the three seasons. Perhaps the most widely recognized is Chattermax, a toy owl that makes its larger-than-life debut in Season 1, Episode 42 Hide and Seek. This is Bluey’s take on the late 90s toy sensation Furby. Chattermax makes several more appearances throughout the series, though in much more subdued roles. The cheeky, chirpy owl even inspired its own song and toy!

Hammerbarn

I suspect most fans of Bluey have done an internet search for Hammerbarn. This big-box hardware store, featured prominently in the premier episode of Season 2, captures the imagination of both Bluey and Bingo, who each take a fancy to different decorative garden gnomes in the landscape section. Hammerbarn, which most Americans will recognize as a fictional version of Home Depot or Lowe’s, is based on a similar chain in Australia called Bunnings, which uses a red hammer as a logo.

Image: BBC

In response to the wild popularity of this episode, Bunnings teamed with Bluey for a public relations re-theme of seven of its stores as “Hammerbarns”, featuring do-it-yourself activities for kids, merchandise, and appearances by life-size Bluey and Bingo characters. “Cheese and crackers!”

For more on Bluey, be sure to check out our chronicling of the show’s popularity, our review of the new special, and everything else.