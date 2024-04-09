Brandy to Reprise Role of Cinderella in “Descendants: The Rise of Red”

Brandy is set to reprise her iconic role as Cinderella in the upcoming Descendants: The Rise of Red, according to ESSENCE.

What’s Happening:

26 years after becoming the first Black Disney Princess by portraying the title role in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella , Brandy is set to reprise that role in a new light in Descendants: The Rise of Red .

, Brandy is set to reprise that role in a new light in . In this return to Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid (VK) Uma (China Anne McClain) is now headmaster, and extends an invitation to fellow VK Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland.

With a long-held grudge against Cinderella, The Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) seizes the opportunity to seek revenge, inciting a coup against Auradon. Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Cinderella’s daughter, Ella, will be portrayed by Morgan Dudley, described as a blunt, pragmatic Young Cinderella in the past with a bit of a chip on her shoulder about being forced to work for her wicked stepmother.

The film is directed by Jennifer Phang, with a script from Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

The music-driven Disney Original movie starts streaming Friday, July 12th, exclusively on Disney+ Disney Channel

What They’re Saying:

Brandy told ESSENCE: “Stepping into a new set of Cinderella’s glass slippers after all these years feels like a true homecoming. I’m so thrilled to be a part of the next chapter for Auradon. I’m most excited about seeing the next generation step into these iconic roles.”

