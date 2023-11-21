“BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star” Coming to Disney+

BTS is coming to Disney+ with an all-new docuseries.

What’s Happening:

  • In July of 2022, BTS and Disney+ announced a collaboration for original content.
  • The previously announced docuseries, entitled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, will release on Disney+ on December 20th.

  • The series will include never-before-seen interviews, performances, and behind-the-scenes moments from the group.
  • All the highs and lows of the group will be discussed, from their debut to their American premiere, the stress of contract renewals to speaking at the UN.
  • Other familiar faces will appear in the series, such as HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk.
  • The series will be released weekly, with two episodes premiering every week:
    • Episode 1 – The Beginning
    • Episode 2 – Adolescence
    • Episode 3 – Pursuit of Happiness
    • Episode 4 – Disconnected
    • Episode 5 – Welcome!
    • Episode 6 – Begin and Again
    • Episode 7 – Still Purple
    • Episode 8 – Promise For Tomorrow
  • BTS’ wide selection of concerts and specials are now available to stream only on Disney+.
