BTS Announces New Disney+ Content In New Video

K-Pop sensations, BTS, are taking a moment in the video above to announce a new documentary series coming to Disney+.

The announcement video proclaims that their docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will take a look at the creation and growth of their music as it spread around the globe, and share a far more personal and up close look at the musicians. The docuseries is due out sometime next year.

Before that, the group promises the release of BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS' live performance in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021. Performing Billboard hit songs "Butter" and "Permission to Dance," this was the first time in two years since the pandemic that the band met fans in person, so the energy caught on film will surely translate to viewers in their homes.

What They’re Saying:

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+. This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.” Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe: “This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists. The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”