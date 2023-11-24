Disney+ Releases Teaser for “BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star” Docuseries

Disney+ has released a short teaser for the all-new BTS docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.

In July of 2022, BTS and Disney+ announced

The previously announced docuseries, entitled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, will release on Disney+ on December 20th.

, will release on Disney+ on December 20th. The series will include never-before-seen interviews, performances, and behind-the-scenes moments from the group.

All the highs and lows of the group will be discussed, from their debut to their American premiere, the stress of contract renewals to speaking at the UN.

Other familiar faces will appear in the series, such as HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk.

The series will be released weekly, with two episodes premiering every week: Episode 1 – The Beginning Episode 2 – Adolescence Episode 3 – Pursuit of Happiness Episode 4 – Disconnected Episode 5 – Welcome! Episode 6 – Begin and Again Episode 7 – Still Purple Episode 8 – Promise For Tomorrow

Stream the first two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star from December 20th, exclusively on Disney+.

from December 20th, exclusively on Disney+. BTS’ wide selection of concerts and specials are now available to stream only on Disney+.