Disney Channel’s “BUNK’D” to End with Current 7th Season

Disney Channel’s long-running live action series, BUNK’D, will come to a close following the conclusion of its current seventh season, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The seventh and now final season of BUNK’D will air its final 10 episodes in 2024.

will air its final 10 episodes in 2024. Production was suspended on the series in May due to the WGA strike

The order has since been expanded to 22 episodes, with production currently underway on the remaining 10 episodes.

The first half of Season 7 premiered on July 23rd, with the 12-episode Part 1 wrapping its run on December 1st. It included the series’ milestone 150th episode in September.

BUNK’D launched in 2015 as a spinoff of the popular Disney Channel series Jessie , when siblings Emma (Peyton List), Ravi (Karan Brar) and Zuri (Skai Jackson) Ross left their New York penthouse to embark on more adventures at Camp Kikiwaka, a rustic summer camp in Maine.

launched in 2015 as a spinoff of the popular Disney Channel series , when siblings Emma (Peyton List), Ravi (Karan Brar) and Zuri (Skai Jackson) Ross left their New York penthouse to embark on more adventures at Camp Kikiwaka, a rustic summer camp in Maine. The series’ original cast also included Miranda May as enthusiastic camp counselor Lou Hockhauser. May has remained on the series for all seven seasons while List, Brar and Jackspn left after Season 3, when the comedy underwent a creative overhaul.

Additional cast members throughout the series’ run have included Will Buie Jr., Raphael Alejandro, Israel Johnson, Scarlett Estevez, Shelby Simmons, Shiloh Verrico, Luke Busey, Alfred Lewis, and Trevor Tordjman.

BUNK’D was created by Pamela Eells O’Connell (Jessie, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), who served as executive producer for the first three seasons.

What They’re Saying: