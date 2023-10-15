Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau Glow in New “The Marvels” Character Posters

Get ready to go higher, further, faster. Marvel Studios has released character posters for their upcoming film The Marvels before it hits theaters next month.
- The Marvel Studios X account shred six official character posters for The Marvels.
- The six characters featured in these posters include:
- Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel
- Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel
- Monica Rambeau/ Photon
- Nick Fury
- Prince Yan
- Goose
- See all six character posters below and get your tickets to see The Marvels now.
About The Marvels:
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.
- Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.
- The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
- Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hits U.S. theaters and IMAX on November 10th.