Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau Glow in New “The Marvels” Character Posters

Get ready to go higher, further, faster. Marvel Studios has released character posters for their upcoming film The Marvels before it hits theaters next month.

The Marvel Studios X account shred six official character posters for The Marvels .

. The six characters featured in these posters include: Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel Monica Rambeau/ Photon Nick Fury Prince Yan Goose

See all six character posters below and get your tickets to see The Marvels now

About The Marvels: