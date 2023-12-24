Celebrate the Holidays with New Avengers Tower Yule Log

Now that Happy Hogan has saved Christmas, Marvel has shared the perfect yule log for fans of Marvel’s What If…? to celebrate the holidays.
- The new hour-long yule log video features the Avengers’ stockings hanging over the fireplace with care.
- Dozens of details can be seen around the scene, including Iron Man and Ant-Man’s masks, Captain Caeter’s shield, the Infinity Gauntlet and more.
- Details change throughout the video, like The Watcher showing up outside, the New York skyline giving way to Thanos’ throne, Peter Quill opening gifts and more.
- Watch the new yule log below:
About Marvel’s What If…?:
- With a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22, season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.