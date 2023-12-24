Celebrate the Holidays with New Avengers Tower Yule Log

Now that Happy Hogan has saved Christmas, Marvel has shared the perfect yule log for fans of Marvel’s What If…? to celebrate the holidays.

The new hour-long yule log video features the Avengers’ stockings hanging over the fireplace with care.

Dozens of details can be seen around the scene, including Iron Man and Ant-Man’s masks, Captain Caeter’s shield, the Infinity Gauntlet and more.

Details change throughout the video, like The Watcher showing up outside, the New York skyline giving way to Thanos’ throne, Peter Quill opening gifts and more.

Watch the new yule log below:

About Marvel’s What If…?: