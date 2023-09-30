New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short Features The Haunted Mansion And The Groundskeeper

Disney Parks fans are sure to delight in the latest short in the Disney Channel interstitial series, Chibi Tiny Tales, as it tells the origin story of the fan-favorite groundskeeper in the iconic Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and Tokyo Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

The latest of the short-form interstitial series, Chibi Tiny Tales, takes viewers to the iconic Disney Parks attraction, The Haunted Mansion, for a bit of seasonal and spooky fun on Disney Channel.

The new short tells the tale of the iconic groundskeeper and his dog as they are seen in the attraction, showing how the pair got the job at the mansion in the first place.

Throughout the short, the groundskeeper’s dog is spotting the ghosts before the groundskeeper can see what the dog is referring to before finally seeing a graveyard full of them, causing them both to leave the property as fast as they can.

Fans of the Disney Parks attraction will appreciate all the detail that went into the short, with each ghost being recognizable to those that appear in the attraction.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Fans can catch the new Haunted Mansion based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming.