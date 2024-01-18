Color-Themed Vinyl Soundtrack Now Available For Hit Disney+ Movie “Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers”

Some times, some crimes (or in this case, soundtracks) go slipping through the cracks, and that’s what many fans of the recent hit, Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers thought … until now.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Emporium has revealed that a special vinyl edition of the official soundtrack to the hit Disney+ Chip ‘N’ Dale Rescue Rangers is now available.

is now available. Enjoy The Toons Records in partnership with Walt Disney Records and Enjoy The Ride Records, is proud to present the premiere vinyl release for Walt Disney Pictures' Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers .

A comeback 30 years in the making, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. In this hybrid live-action/CGI animated action-comedy, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of John Mulan

Featuring the fantastic score by Brian Tyler, featuring "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers Theme" Performed by Post Malone, and "Disney Afternoon Theme / Whale Rap Performed" by Andy Samberg, John Mulaney & Nathaniel Motte. Notably, the album is available on Chip N' Dale Stripe colored vinyl.

Originally debuting on Disney+, Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers arrived in May of 2022, marking the beginning of a comeback thirty years in the making. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, the film catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.

arrived in May of 2022, marking the beginning of a comeback thirty years in the making. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, the film catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. The film was largely well-received, and even won the Emmy that year for outstanding television movie. You can catch it now, still streaming on Disney+.

Track List:

Disc One, Side A Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Theme – Post Malone Rescue Rangers Anthem – Brian Tyler Sweet Pete Suite – Brian Tyler New School, Same Dale – Brian Tyler Best Friends – Brian Tyler Just a Showbiz Thing – Brian Tyler Chip Off the Ol’ Block – Brian Tyler Monterey Jack – Brian Tyler

Disc One, Side B Bootlegging – Brian Tyler The Case of the Missing Monty – Brian Tyler Main Street – Brian Tyler The Cheese Cellar – Brian Tyler Old Merchandise – Brian Tyler A Beary Narrow Escape – Brian Tyler Double O’ Dale’d – Brian Tyler The Crime Lab – Brian Tyler

Disc Two, Side A The Russian Bathhouse – Brian Tyler San Pedro Rocks – Brian Tyler Mission Chippossible – Brian Tyler Not Heroes – Brian Tyler Sniffing Out a Clue – Brian Tyler Chipnapped – Brian Tyler The Bare Necessities – Brian Tyler

Disc Two, Side B Dirty Putty – Brian Tyler Rangers Reunited – Brian Tyler Rescuing Chip – Brian Tyler Frankenpete – Brian Tyler The Smartest Chipmunks – Brian Tyler Rescue Rangers – Brian Tyler Disney Afternoon Theme / Whale Rap- Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, Nathaniel Motte

