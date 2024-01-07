“TRON” Actress Cindy Morgan Passes Away at Age 69

Cindy Morgan, known for her roles in the original TRON and Caddyshack, has passed away at the age of 69.

Actress Cindy Morgan has passed away at the age of 69, although the exact date of her passing is currently unknown, as outlined by TMZ

However, it was stated that Morgan did die from natural causes.

Morgan was born on September 29th, 1954 in Chicago, and did radio work throughout and after college, where she studied communications before becoming a DJ.

Her breakout acting role, and perhaps her best known role, was playing Lacey Underall in the classic 1980 comedy Caddyshack, alongside Chevy Chase.

To Disney fans, she's known for her starring role in the original 1982 TRON as Dr. Lora Baines and Yori.

As recently as last year, Morgan was celebrating the world of TRON by appearing at the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle Run Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World