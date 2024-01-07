“TRON” Actress Cindy Morgan Passes Away at Age 69

Cindy Morgan, known for her roles in the original TRON and Caddyshack, has passed away at the age of 69.
- Actress Cindy Morgan has passed away at the age of 69, although the exact date of her passing is currently unknown, as outlined by TMZ.
- However, it was stated that Morgan did die from natural causes.
- Morgan was born on September 29th, 1954 in Chicago, and did radio work throughout and after college, where she studied communications before becoming a DJ.
- Her breakout acting role, and perhaps her best known role, was playing Lacey Underall in the classic 1980 comedy Caddyshack, alongside Chevy Chase.
- To Disney fans, she’s known for her starring role in the original 1982 TRON as Dr. Lora Baines and Yori.
- As recently as last year, Morgan was celebrating the world of TRON by appearing at the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.
- She returned to the world of Disney for the 1987 two-part television movie, The Return of the Shaggy Dog, portraying Laura Wells.
- Morgan also had numerous television appearances on shows such as The Love Boat, CHiPs, Matlock and The Larry Sanders Show.
- Information on surviving family members is unavailable at this time.