D23 Kicks Off Its 15th Year of Fandom With Special Events, Membership Appreciation Month, a Gold Member Collector Set and More

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of D23, 2024 is going to be a huge year. There will be special events, Member Appreciation Month, and a spellbinding Gold Member Collector Set, and more.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club

Disney twenty-three Spring 2024 Issue:

Inside the Disney twenty-three Spring 2024 issue, readers can enjoy exclusive content including behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of both the new and immersive Zootopia land at Shanghai Disney Resort and World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; a first-ever comprehensive look back with the Walt Disney Archives at the beautiful story books created for the opening sequences of classic films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954), The Sword in the Stone (1963), as well as more recent stories such as Enchanted (2007) and Wish (2023); and an homage to the 30th anniversary of Disney on Broadway with intimate, first-person stories from Broadway magic makers including Susan Egan (the original Broadway Belle), Ashley Brown (the original Broadway Mary Poppins), James Monroe Iglehart (the original Broadway Genie), and many more.

The latest issue will begin arriving by the end of February.

Plus, as a special gift to D23 Gold Members and D23 Charter Members, the Disney twenty-three Spring 2024 issue will include a specially designed magnet celebrating the official fan club’s 15th anniversary.

D23 15th Anniversary Event:

On March 10, 2024, D23 is commemorating 15 years of fandom, fun, and favorite memories with a special Gold Member-exclusive event at The Most Magical Place on Earth: Walt Disney World

The event will include exclusive access to Splitsville Luxury Lanes, where guests can enjoy entertainment and games, festive food, photo spots, and specialty merchandise. For availability and tickets, visit the event page on D23.com

D23 Down in New Orleans:

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Princess and the Frog (2009), D23 is inviting members to re experience the story with a Big Easy theatrical screening of the beloved film and a D23 “Dreams Do Come True” Grand Finale event at The New Orleans Jazz Museum featuring an exclusive reception, themed photo opportunities, live jazz performances, and a commemorative gift.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Join D23 and the entire Disney family in Anaheim, California, for a one-of-a-kind fan experience that will bring together the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Tickets for the event will go on sale beginning March 26. For more information, visit UltimateFanEvent.D23.com

Highlights of the event include:

Sunday, August 4: D23 Day at Angel Stadium

Thursday, August 8: D23 kickoff celebration at Disneyland® Resort

Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11: Enjoy exclusive shopping, exhibits, panels, and presentations at the Anaheim Convention Center, along with marquee shows every evening at the Honda Center

The Walt Disney Studios Official Tour – Presented by D23:

D23 welcomes guests to The Walt Disney Studios Lot, giving members the opportunity to visit the world-famous studio in Burbank, California.

These tours offer fans a unique perspective on historic moments from Disney films, television series, and theme parks—along with the chance to look inside the Walt Disney Archives and draw inspiration from Walt Disney’s office suite. For availability and tickets, visit the events page on D23.com

Signature Events:

Throughout the year, D23 Members can look forward to exclusive events such as previews of upcoming traveling exhibitions around the world from the Walt Disney Archives.

Members will get the opportunity to enjoy advance and opening night screenings of the latest Disney movies at locations across the country.

Employee-exclusive merchandise stores, including The Walt Disney Company Store and Walt Disney Imagineering’s Mickey’s of Glendale, will open their doors to members for both online and in-person opportunities.

Also, look out for the return of holiday magic at The Walt Disney Studios Lot.

In November, fans will get the opportunity to enjoy a D23 experience like no other with a multi-day event coming to São Paulo, Brazil.

2024 Gold Member Collector Set – The D23 Magic & Mystery Box:

Celebrating the stories that foster classic Disney magic and paying tribute to magician kits of yesteryear, the D23 Magic & Mystery Box Collector Set

Delight in magical companions and enchanted objects from beloved Disney films including The Sword in the Stone (1963), The Little Mermaid (1989), Aladdin (1992), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Coco (2017), Encanto (2021), and more.

D23 Member Appreciation Month:

Throughout March, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will be celebrating its 15th anniversary as part of Member Appreciation Month.

D23 will share exclusive offers, fun downloads to showcase the beloved fandoms of The Walt Disney Company, and a truly magical sweepstakes.

D23 Gold Members will be able to flaunt their fandom with brand-new exclusive merchandise that features some fan-favorite characters.

Member Appreciation Month announcements and details will be available on D23.com

Ticketing information and more D23 events will be announced throughout the year.

Full details on D23’s lineup of 2024 special events are available on the fan club’s website at D23.com/Events

All events and dates are subject to change.